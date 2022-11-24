Laptop Outlet Announces Black Friday Deals 2022

UK-based leading online tech retailor – Laptop Outlet, has just unleashed Black Friday 2022 deals on a variety of technology products including laptops, desktops, and monitors, featuring various leading brands.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the prominent online retail platforms with its presence across UK, Laptop Outlet, has just unwrapped its Black Friday Sale 2022 and is presenting considerable discounts on various technology products from top brands. The latest technology gadgets, carrying competitive specs are now available at reduced prices with Black Friday deals.

Through its collaboration with the world's largest PC manufacturer - Lenovo, Laptop Outlet is offering a discount of up to 15% and 20% trade-in reward on diverse range of Lenovo products including laptops, desktops, and monitors. Under the agreement, you can buy Lenovo ThinkPad, Yoga, or IdeaPad series laptops on quite economical prices. While Lenovo ThinkCenter and ThinkStation tower PC's and monitors are also available on competitive rates.

Laptop Outlet has also unveiled its partnership with the world-renowned gaming brand – MSI, to passes on massive discounts of up to 35% on different best MSI gaming laptops, belonging from Stealth, Raider, Vector, Pulse, Creator, and Crosshair series. You can save up to £400 with MSI Black Friday 2022 Special deals, available exclusively at Laptop Outlet.

As one of the distinguished retail companies in the UK, Laptop Outlet also teams-up with popular German laptop brand Medion to bring its customers an out-of-the-world gaming experience at quite affordable prices. Under the alliance, UK-centric technology distributor is providing astonishing discounts of up to £400 on Medion laptops, monitors and desktop PCs collection.

While the Laptop Outlet's association with the Taiwan-based technology giant ASUS results in huge drops in the prices of Zephyrus, ROG Strix, and ROG Gaming series of cutting-edge ASUS laptops. Laptop Outlet is giving its customers with the liberty to shop their favourite value-packed ASUS laptops which comes loaded with a bunch of innovative features and save up to £600.

About Laptop Outlet

Laptop Outlet is a UK's leading technology retailer, committed to provide a hassle-free online shopping experience to its customers. With its Head Office based in London, the company offers free mainland delivery its UK-based clientele. Customers can also opt for Laptop Outlet's one-day fast shipping service to get their hands on their favourite laptops, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and many more in no time.

SOURCE Laptop Outlet