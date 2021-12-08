Lappeenranta main library to move to temporary facilities in IsoKristiina - many Citycon centres already house public libraries

HELSINKI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoKristiina will house the temporary facilities of Lappeenranta City Library for the duration of the renovation starting in 2022. IsoKristiina was selected as the best place for the library's temporary facilities, primarily due to its location. Several Citycon centres in the Nordic countries already house public libraries.

The main library of Lappeenranta will be located in IsoKristiina on the second floor, below Lappeenranta City Theatre during the renovation. The area of the main library's temporary facilities is over 2,300 square metres, and the value of the lease agreement, which runs from March 2022 to November 2024, is approximately 700,000 euros. According to the preliminary schedule, the main library will open in the IsoKristiina location in August 2022.

"It is great that the temporary facilities could be found in the middle of the city. In IsoKristiina, the library is in a central place and easily accessible. We will build the temporary library into a pleasant meeting place for city residents, and we want to offer diverse services within the current service times even during the renovation of the main library," says Marja Huuhtanen, Head of Library Administration at Lappeenranta City Library.

According to Jussi Vyyryläinen, Vice President, Leasing at Citycon, the growing selection of cultural services is an excellent addition to the operations of IsoKristiina.

"With the public library, IsoKristiina becomes more involved in the city residents' everyday life – a modern urban centre where the selections of different services are easily accessible under one roof. In addition to being a traditional shopping centre, IsoKristiina also provides the city residents with even better health and well-being services and leisure time services," says Jussi Vyyryläinen.

Several Citycon centres in Nordic countries have libraries

Public services are available in many Citycon centres in the Nordic countries and at the moment, seven centres offer library services. Public libraries can be found in the following Citycon centres: Iso Omena in Finland, Kista Galleria, Åkersberga Centrum and Jakobsberg Centrum in Sweden, and Oasen Senter, Linderud Senter and Stovner Senter in Norway.

"We are very glad to start cooperation with the city of Lappeenranta, and we hope that IsoKristiina will also have municipal services in the long run. Having the Lappeenranta main library in IsoKristiina supports our strategy well – we develop mixed-use urban centres that have, in addition to retail, health services and necessary municipal functions. Our objective is to introduce more public services in our centres in the Nordic countries," says Jussi Vyyryläinen, Vice President, Leasing at Citycon.

