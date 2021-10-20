LANEIGE announces its new slogan, 'FEEL the GLOW, LANEIGE'

- The slogan highlights healthy and natural shine of skin, and shining confidence in one's life

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LANEIGE, a functional beauty brand that delivers a new beauty experience, unveiled its new brand slogan, 'FEEL the GLOW, LANEIGE'.

Today, LANEIGE announced the new brand slogan on its official Instagram accounts. The new slogan, 'FEEL the GLOW, LANEIGE', represents LANEIGE's willingness to bring positive energy and radiance to the skin and life with its special solution. The brand explained that the 'Glow' means healthy and natural shine of one's own skin as well as beauty and confidence from inside.