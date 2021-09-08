Landmark London Building Uses 3-D Visualization Technology to Showcase the Potential of Unfinished Office Space

Black Mountain Partners and its broker partners at Savills , one of the top leasing teams in London, are the first to deploy Interactive Space Showcase in the UK. As they incorporate the solution into their marketing and lead generation strategy, they will capitalize on the solution's proven ability to help landlords and their leasing teams improve their marketing, reduce vacancy downtime, minimize future design notifications, and win more deals.

"We have reimagined and developed this historic building as a spectacular mixed-use, office-led property that offers incredible hospitality and wellness features, and appeals to the needs and tastes of modern London," said Matt Murray, Partner, Black Mountain Partners. "In order to reach and promote the available spaces to potential tenants, we needed a solution that could accurately communicate the potential of every vacancy with quality finishes and details of the space in a digital environment. Swivel's Interactive Space Showcase provides the advanced 3-D visualization technology we needed to do this."

Interactive Space Showcase creates detailed digital twins of physical spaces to virtualize critical interactions throughout the office marketing process. It enables prospective tenants and their brokers to digitally tour a given space, often prior to a build out. This helps prospects visualize a space's potential in multiple layout options while helping leasing teams communicate how the space could work for various types of tenants. Available as a standalone solution or as part of the end-to-end Swivel Design Experience Platform, Interactive Space Showcase shortens and streamlines the leasing process by providing certainty around the viability of a space once constructed. In fact, Swivel's Interactive Space Showcase product has demonstrated a 15X ROI for landlords with vacant space.

"We're thrilled to provide the innovative technology that Black Mountain Partners and Savills need to most effectively promote and lease such an impressive and historic building," said Scott Harmon, CEO and founder of Swivel. "We've rapidly expanded our footprint in the largest and most competitive markets in the U.S., and the opportunity to now help London's leading developers and brokers introduce a new audience to these immersive virtual experiences is very exciting."

To learn more about the Swivel Design Experience Platform and Interactive Space Showcase solution, visit www.swivel.work or book a demo at www.swivel.work/book-a-demo .

About Swivel

Swivel is the Design Experience Platform that enables commercial property owners to efficiently market, lease and digitally build out tenant workspaces prior to construction. Founded in 2017 and backed by Breyer Capital, JLL Spark and Floodgate, nearly 100 properties and portfolios, including Brandywine, Cousins, and JLL, use Swivel's sophisticated immersive visualization technology to reduce the time and cost associated with commercial office leasing. To learn more, visit www.swivel.work .

About Black Mountain Partners

Founded by Oliver Corlette in 2018, Black Mountain Partners is a property development and investment company based in St James, London. The firm acquires, develops and asset manages unique mixed-use real estate opportunities with a focus on delivering exceptional, design-led, and highly sustainable developments. Black Mountain Partners focuses primarily on opportunities in central London, relying on more than 90 years of combined real estate experience in London and across international markets.

