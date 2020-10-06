Landis+Gyr Expands Calvin Capital Partnership to Deliver SMETS2 Meters to Independent Suppliers

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW), a leading supplier of energy management solutions, today announced an extension to its existing partnership with Calvin Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calisen plc (CLSN.L).

The contract will see Landis+Gyr provide a flexible volume of SMETS2 smart meters to support the roll-out obligations of independent UK energy suppliers which use Calvin Capital as their Meter Asset Provider. Under an innovative new mechanism, between 400,000 and 2 million meters will be supplied, with the option for incremental expansions of volumes.

As the market-leading manufacturer of smart meters, Landis+Gyr already provides a range of tailored solutions to the UK's 'Big Six' utilities. The expanding partnership with Calvin Capital reflects the changing dynamics of the UK's energy supply sector. As smaller suppliers have increased market share in recent years, their role within the smart meter rollout has become more important. The contract will enable Calvin Capital to procure Landis+Gyr smart meters collectively for these smaller suppliers, reducing their procurement challenges.

The SMETS2 rollout paves the way for a smart grid and intelligent power distribution system which will fundamentally transform the way the power grid operates, supporting the systematic decarbonisation of the UK economy. A total of 53 million smart electricity and gas meters are to be deployed before 2025, as part of the country's plans to upgrade its electricity infrastructure. Including the contract with Calvin Capital, 21 million meters have now been awarded to or delivered by Landis+Gyr.

Jo Cox, Managing Director from Calvin Capital said: "We're thrilled to be continuing to partner with Landis+Gyr with this new deal. Many of the independent suppliers who we work with have faced challenges in procuring the smart meter volumes they need. By working with our client base and Landis+Gyr, our adjustable volume and funding structure will prove invaluable to our customers in delivering against their roll-out obligations."

Susanne Seitz, Executive Vice President of Landis+Gyr's EMEA region: "As the driving force in UK's rollout of smart meters, we are pleased to further strengthen our distribution network and serve the many independent suppliers in their quest to bring smart metering to as many homes as possible. We look forward to remaining at the forefront of the nationwide rollout, establishing the foundation for a consumer energy application-driven future."

Simon Egan, Managing Director UK, Ireland and Netherlands at Landis+Gyr commented: "Innovative customers need innovative solutions and our first-of-its-kind funding and delivery model will help these independent suppliers deliver against their commitments to bring the benefits of smart metering to every house in the country. We have been working with Calvin Capital for many years and are proud of our ability to help this part of the supplier market navigate the challenges associated with major procurement projects."

Landis+Gyr structured the innovative contract with Calvin Capital to cater to smaller, independent gas and electricity meter suppliers. Benefits to Calvin Capital's customers include:

High security – the new SMETS2 meters maintain and extend the highest standard of security for householder data.

Renewable energy support – SMETS2 meters will facilitate the connection of all types of home renewable and microgeneration technology onto the grid, supporting a cleaner, greener UK.

Interoperability – SMETS2 meters enable seamless switching between energy suppliers by connecting with the Data Communications Company.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,800 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.eu.

About Calvin Capital

Founded in 2002, Calvin Capital is a trusted and leading owner and manager of essential energy infrastructure assets. Calvin Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calisen plc whose core mission is to accelerate the development of a more efficient and sustainable energy market. Together, they are committed to aiding the global effort to reduce carbon emissions through the development, implementation and funding of digital energy infrastructure assets.

Related Links

http://www.landisgyr.com



SOURCE Landis+Gyr