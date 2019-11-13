Land Regeneration Business Inland Homes Selects Deltek PIM to Streamline Its Project Information

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced that established land regeneration business Inland Homes has selected Deltek Project Information Management (Deltek PIM) to streamline its project information by improving efficiencies and connecting its teams.

Inland Homes is an established land regeneration business, focused on developing sites in southern England. As a leading developer of new homes, the firm is passionate about building homes their customers really want, creating residential and mixed-use developments in well-connected locations across the South and South-East of England.

With the scale and breadth of Inland Homes' operations continuing to increase, the company wanted to ensure its project information and document sharing systems were fit for purpose.

Deltek PIM provides an integrated document management system, giving the firm on-site, quick and easy access to information, through a single dataset. With Deltek, Inland Homes will have the flexibility and quick access to information it needs to ensure information flows seamlessly between departments, including between its finance and commercial departments.

"Working with consultant TBS Business Solutions, we were able to identify Deltek PIM as the solution to help us move forward. We are delighted to be working with Deltek to meet our project information and document sharing needs. In implementing Deltek, we are ensuring we have we have a fit-for-purpose system capable of supporting the needs of our growing business needs both now and into the future," said Gary Skinner, Managing Director at Inland Homes.

About Inland Homes

Incorporated in the UK in 2005, Inland Homes plc is an AIM listed specialist housebuilder and brownfield developer, dedicated to achieving excellence in sustainability and design.

Inland Homes acquires brownfield land in the South and South-East of England principally for residentially led development schemes. The business then enhances the land value by obtaining planning permission, before building open market and affordable homes or selling surplus consented land to other developers to generate cash.

The Company is committed to extensive public and community consultation in order to ensure that, where possible, local community needs and objectives are met.

Inland Homes' aim is to create sustainable communities and homes which set a benchmark for all future developments in the South and South East of England. The Company is always looking for brownfield sites without planning permission for future development.

For further information, visit www.inlandhomes.co.uk.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

