Lagos and Abuja Host Special Dinners on Citizenship by Investment

LONDON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- London-headquartered agency CS Global Partners is organising two high-level exclusive dinners in Nigeria, on the 7th and 9th of March. Attendees have the chance to find out about the world's first ever Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme directly from government officials and leading investor immigration experts.

The first dinner will take place in Lagos, at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel on Saturday, March the 7th. The second dinner will be hosted in Abuja, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja hotel on Monday, March the 9th. Mr Andrew Skerritt, Permanent Secretary in the office of the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr The Honourable Timothy Harris; Mr Les Khan, the CEO of the Citizenship by investment Unit (CIU) of St Kitts and Nevis; and Mr Erion Andoni, Legal and Compliance Manager at CS Global Partners' London office.

"St Kitts and Nevis wants to attract the best investors around the world by awarding them their valuable citizenship in return," says Mr Andoni. "We want foreign investors to discover the possibilities this Caribbean nation has to offer: incredible global mobility to 160 countries and territories, a healthy economy ripe with opportunities, safety and security for their families, and belonging to a country in the world's top 30 for rule of law," Mr Andoni adds. "Furthermore, there is now a fast, secure and affordable way of obtaining second citizenship and this is through a contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund."

The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis established its CBI Programme in 1984, a year after gaining independence from the United Kingdom. As the oldest programme in the world, it is commonly known as the 'Platinum Standard' of CBI. In 2018, PM Harris introduced the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) as the fastest and safest route to citizenship. An investor can either apply individually or with their family by contributing at least US$150,000 to the SGF.

Investors from Nigeria are eligible to apply so long as they pass all the due diligence checks, which safeguard the Programme's integrity and ensure that only the most honest and reputable applicants are accepted. No residence is required and processing can be expedited to 60 days through the Accelerated Application Process.

CS Global Partners is mandated by the government of St Kitts and Nevis to promote their CBI Programme worldwide.

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com

