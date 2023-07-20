Label-free Detection Market worth $863 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the label-free detection industry is poised to witness a revolutionary transformation, driven by advancements in cutting-edge technologies and increasing demand for non-invasive and real-time analysis in various sectors. Leveraging techniques such as surface plasmon resonance (SPR), interferometry, and optical biosensors, label-free detection systems will enable accurate and sensitive measurements without the need for chemical labels or complex sample preparation, making them faster, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. This industry's growth will be propelled by applications spanning medical diagnostics, drug discovery, food safety, environmental monitoring, and more, offering researchers and industries unprecedented insights into molecular interactions and cellular behavior. As the technology matures, the label-free detection industry will undoubtedly revolutionize how we understand and analyze complex biological and chemical systems, paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and transformative solutions to global challenges.

Label-free Detection Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $570 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $863 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is driven by rising prevalence of target diseases and disorders, the availability of funding for life science research and development, effectiveness of label-free technology in drug discovery. Additionally, the technological advancement in label-free detection leading to expanded applications and adoption of label-free detection products.

Label-free Detection Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $570 million Estimated Value by 2028 $863 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Technology, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing life sciences research in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in label-free detection

The instrument segment accounted for the largest share, by product & service in the label-free detection market in 2022.

By type, the label-free detection market has been further categorized as instruments, consumables, and software & services. The instrument segment held the largest share of the global label-free detection market in 2022. This can be attributed to Increasing R&D and the growing launches of label-free detection instruments. Label-free detection instruments are widely adopted by drug discovery researchers for applications such as kinetic studies, lead optimization, and pathway analysis. The use of labels in traditional drug discovery has been shown to cause undesirable and unanticipated interactions. Additionally, labeled technologies typically require the use of genetically modified cell lines, which can alter cellular behavior and can lead to false conclusions. These advantages are overcome by adoption of label free technologies.

The surface plasmon resonance segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment in the label-free detection market in 2022.

Based on technology, the global label-free detection market has been segmented into surface plasmon resonance, differential scanning calorimetry, bio-layer interferometry, isothermal titration calorimetry, and other label-free detection technologies. The surface plasmon resonance segment held the largest market share in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to high sensitivity of this technology and its wide usage in determining specificity, affinity, and kinetic parameters during the binding of macromolecules.

The North America region catered the largest share of the label-free detection market in 2022.

The label-free detection market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years, showcasing a robust expansion trajectory, owing to the well-established research infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotech industry, increasing government support for life science research, technological advancements in label-free technologies, and collaborative initiatives contribute to the growth of the label-free detection market in the North America region. Additionally, rising research activity, increasing support for research from the public and private sectors, and growing pharma R&D spending are major drivers of the North American market.

Label-free Detection Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Introduction of technologically advanced products Growing number of drug discovery programs through academic-industrial partnerships High sensitivity of label-free technologies

Restraints:

High cost of instruments

Opportunities:

Growing life science research activities in emerging markets

Challenges:

Shortage of skilled professionals

Trends:

Rising pharmaceutical outsourcing Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the label-free detection market

Key Market Players:

Key players in the label-free detection market include Danaher (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Waters Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), AMETEK, Inc. (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Spectris (UK), METTLER TOLEDO International Inc., (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Attana AB (Sweden), Bruker (US), NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany), Affinité Instruments (Canada), Biosensing Instrument (US), Unchained Labs (US), BioNavis Ltd. (Finland), Carterra, Inc. (US), Nicoya (Canada), BiOptix Analytical LLC (US), Plexera Bioscience (US), XanTec Bioanalytics GmbH (Germany), lino Biotech AG (Switzerland), and KEP Technologies (France).

Recent Developments:

In April 2022 , Sartorius launched the new Octet SF3, the first SPR system under the Sartorius Octet brand. Octet SF3 is a next-generation SPR instrument that offers robust, high-throughput, low maintenance characterization of biomolecular interactions.

, Sartorius launched the new Octet SF3, the first SPR system under the Sartorius Octet brand. Octet SF3 is a next-generation SPR instrument that offers robust, high-throughput, low maintenance characterization of biomolecular interactions. In February 2021 , Creoptix, a subsidiary of Malvern Panalytical, launched WaveRAPID, a new and faster way of measuring kinetics to accelerate drug discovery.

Label-free Detection Market Advantages:

Real-time analysis: Label-free detection techniques provide instant and continuous monitoring of molecular interactions, allowing researchers to observe dynamic processes in real-time. This real-time capability is invaluable for understanding kinetics, reaction rates, and binding affinities, leading to deeper insights into biological and chemical interactions.

Non-invasive and minimal sample preparation: Label-free detection eliminates the need for attaching chemical labels or probes to target molecules, which can alter their natural behavior. As a result, the technique requires minimal sample preparation, reducing the risk of introducing artifacts and ensuring more accurate and reliable data.

Sensitivity and specificity: Label-free detection systems offer high sensitivity and specificity, enabling the detection of low concentrations of analytes in complex biological or environmental samples. This sensitivity is crucial for applications such as early disease detection, drug screening, and environmental monitoring.

Cost-effectiveness: Since label-free detection does not require expensive chemical labels or specialized reagents, it can be a more cost-effective solution for long-term use compared to labeled methods. Additionally, reduced sample preparation steps translate into lower operational costs.

Multiplexing capability: Many label-free detection platforms allow multiplexing, meaning they can simultaneously analyze multiple analytes in a single experiment. This multiplexing capability enhances throughput and efficiency, making it ideal for high-throughput screening and large-scale analysis.

Reduced environmental impact: By eliminating the need for chemical labels, label-free detection contributes to a more eco-friendly approach to research and analysis. It minimizes the generation of hazardous waste, making it a greener alternative with reduced environmental impact.

Wide range of applications: Label-free detection technology finds applications in various fields, including life sciences (biological interactions, protein-protein interactions, etc.), pharmaceuticals (drug discovery and development), food safety (detection of contaminants), and environmental monitoring (water quality analysis, pollutant detection), among others. This versatility makes it a powerful tool with diverse applications.

Long-term stability: Label-free detection platforms often have robust and stable sensor surfaces, enabling prolonged use without compromising data quality. This reliability is critical for continuous monitoring and long-term experiments.

In conclusion, the label-free detection market offers numerous advantages that position it as a leading choice for researchers and industries seeking accurate, real-time, and cost-effective solutions for understanding complex molecular interactions and analyzing diverse samples across various sectors.

