LA plant based brand HYLA signs exclusive deal with Flawless CBD & Vape Distribution for UK and Europe

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HYLA Vapor from California, USA have signed an exclusive deal to partner with Flawless CBD and Flawless UK Vape Distro for the UK and European territories. HYLA is one of the hottest selling vaping products out right now and consists of a range of disposable Plant Powered, gluten free and vegan puff bars which do not contain Nicotine or Tobacco, but contains fruit flavourings and GUARANA. First product on the market to contain a completely Gluten Free and Vegan Formula with Guarana extract. The Puff bar contains 800 puffs and comes in 10 delicious flavours: Watermelon & Mint; Banana & mint, black cherry, Peppermint, Coconut & Lime, Mango & Lime, Rose & mint, Blackberry & Hibiscus, Strawberry & Lavender and Lychee & Aloe Mint. HYLA will be launching the product at the World Vape Show in London on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th December.

Flawless CBD and Flawless Vape distribution are the UKs leading distributors for all CBD and Vaping products. Supplying over 6,000 accounts in the UK and Europe, they have grown to be a leader in all cbd and vaping products, liquids, hardware and accessories, providing a one stop shop solution to all vaping retailers. With some of the best brands signed around the world, HYLA is yet another brand to complement their portfolio and add to the brand powerhouse.

