La Casa del Habano celebrates its 30th Anniversary

- La Casa del Habano, the Habanos, S.A. international network of franchised specialist stores present in more than 60 countries, celebrates its 30th Anniversary

- Juan López Selección Especial, is the vitola selected by Habanos, S.A. in 2020 in commemoration of the 150th years of the brand and the 30th anniversary of creation of La Casa del Habano

- The Habanos Festival reaches its halfway point and presents Montecristo Herederos on the brand's 85th anniversary

HAVANA, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The XXII Edition of the Habanos Festival commemorates a very special date: the 30th anniversary of the birth of La Casa del Habano, the highly specialized international chain of stores in the sale, preservation and promotion of Habanos and their culture. For this reason the Festival's second outstanding evening, marking the halfway point of the event, is dedicated to this celebration. The Laguito Protocol Hall will host this gala dinner with the finest Cuban gastronomy and performances from renowned international artists.