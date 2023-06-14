Kyvol Launches Cybovac S60, First Fully Automatic Intelligent 5-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop at Saudi Arabia's Largest Home Appliance Retail Platform Extra

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvol, a globally leading smart home cleaning and appliance brand, is releasing Cybovac S60, a next-generation 5-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop, in the Middle East market as it enters Extra, the largest home appliance retail platform of Saudi Arabia.

Kyvol Cybovac S60 Fully Automatic Intelligent 5-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

The Cybovac S60, the most advanced and smartest robot vacuum from Kyvol to date, pilots intelligent, fully automatic, and deep cleaning experience seamlessly integrating vacuuming, mopping, mop-washing, mop-drying and dust-emptying. Empowered by Kyvol's industry-leading innovative technologies, the Cybovac S60 has achieved breakthroughs in functionality, performance, intelligence, and interactivity, providing the easiest way to the best cleaning.

Kyvol Cybovac S60: An All-Around Champion That Delivers The Ultimate Handsfree Cleaning Experience

5-in-1 Fully Automatic Cleaning: the Cybovac S60 makes healthy living easy, leveraging an integrated base station system that automatically collects dust, washes and dries the mop. Enjoy handsfree cleaning for at least 30 days with a 3L dust collection bag. The 4L water tank cleans the mop on its own with the 6/9/12-minute options. The mop is then dried with hot air to prevent odor and bacterial growth. S60 is also equipped with ozone and silver ion sterilization modules to ensure the hygiene of the dust bag and mop, making the deep cleaning smart, automatic, and healthy.

Accuracy and Efficiency for Effective Cleaning: the upgraded precise LDS 2.0 navigation system and intelligent SLAM technologies can map the room accurately to determine the best cleaning route with high efficiency and coverage. The Cybovac S60 can be controlled on the Kyvol APP, which allows users to customize cleaning settings including real-time mapping, schedule cleaning, avoid carpet, suction control, no-go zones, auto-charge and more.

Longer, Deeper, Smarter, And Stronger: the Cybovac S60 has a 5200mAh large battery that can clean up to 190 square meters with battery life of 250 minutes. Its advantages including strong 3000Pa suction power, carpet auto detection, suction improvement, and solid rubber brush can clean household wastes, hair, and dust on both the floor and carpet. Plus, S60 could be voice-controlled with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alica, and Marusya.

Kyvol Cybovac S60 is now available at Extra in Saudi Arabia at a price of SAR 4,499, for the exact promotion price please check with Extra online shop and offline store.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097571/image.jpg

SOURCE Kyvol Official