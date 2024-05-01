Kyte Baby Announces Expansion to the United Kingdom

Beloved bamboo baby brand, Kyte Baby, opens new warehouse in the UK and launches UK website

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte Baby , the leading brand in bamboo sleepwear for babies and children in the United States, announced its expansion to the United Kingdom, where it is opening a new warehouse for UK distribution. Although the brand offers worldwide shipping on its online store, this recent expansion allows a more streamlined shopping experience and expedited delivery for its UK customers.

Kyte Baby's signature fabric is made from silky soft, breathable bamboo rayon, and is designed for delicate, eczema-prone skin. Since its inception in 2014, the brand has built a tight-knit community of over 1 million people and counting, who share a love for the high-quality, purposefully-designed sleepwear. Kyte Baby is the brand behind the award-winning Sleep Bag, a wearable blanket with an innovative design for safe and comfortable infant sleep.

Now, families in the United Kingdom purchasing bamboo sleepwear for their babies are no longer subject to slow delivery times or customs duty. When shopping on the brand's UK website, customers can expect to receive their order as soon as the very next day. Customers are given the option to choose standard shipping for £3.95 to receive their order within 3-5 business days, or next-day delivery for £7.95 with a midday cut-off to receive their order the next working day. Orders totalling £65 or more are eligible for free standard shipping.

Kyte Baby's UK expansion is welcome news for parents who are already familiar with the brand, as well as those who are looking for a solution to their baby's sleep struggles or simply wanting high-quality essentials for the whole family. Those who are interested in the brand's products will have the opportunity to feel the signature fabric for themselves next month in Birmingham, England.

Kyte Baby will be exhibiting at The Baby Show, the UK's leading pregnancy and parenting event, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham on 10-12 May 2024. All members of the public are welcome and may purchase tickets from The Baby Show website . Visitors at the event will be able to shop the entire Kyte Baby website for 20% off from 10-17 May 2024, and will also be automatically entered to win a £350 gift card when they sign up for the Kyte Baby newsletter. Two runners-up will each receive a £150 gift card.

About Kyte Baby:

Founded in 2014 in Dallas, Texas, Kyte Baby is the brainchild of Ying Liu. When looking for better quality material for her sensitive baby's skin, her research led her to the soothing and sustainable properties of bamboo. Out of this, Kyte Baby was launched. Using this environmentally-intelligent fabric, the company's line features clothing for babies, toddlers, and moms.

