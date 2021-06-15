Kyndryl Names Maryjo Charbonnier As Chief Human Resources Officer

ARMONK, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, the new, independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced that it has appointed Maryjo Charbonnier as the company's Chief Human Resources Officer.

Maryjo Charbonnier

"Kyndryl is fortunate to work with an experienced CHRO who has held senior roles in several major companies," said Martin Schroeter, the chief executive officer of Kyndryl. "Maryjo Charbonnier is a leader who agrees it is critical to invest in the talent and ongoing skills needed for a global workforce, and her passion and insights will help our teams advance the vital systems that power human progress for our customers."



Ms. Charbonnier comes to Kyndryl from Wolters Kluwer, where she has served as Chief Human Resources Officer for the global provider of professional information, software solutions and services for professionals since the start of 2015; she was responsible for the design and implementation of all human resources strategies, policies and processes. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, Ms. Charbonnier served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech company, for seven years. Earlier, she was an HR executive in a variety of leadership roles at PepsiCo, including Vice President for Talent Sustainability for PepsiCo Foods Americas, a unit with $30 billion in revenues and more than 120,000 employees.



A native of the Detroit area, Ms. Charbonnier is a graduate of Catholic University in Washington, DC, and earned her MBA at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She was named "CHRO of the Year" in the Netherlands for 2019.

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages the most modern, efficient and reliable technology infrastructure for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts. Its previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com



