KwikSweep Runs Full Rubbish Removal Services in London during Pandemic And Donates to Charity to Support Health Organisations and Families

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of disruption to individuals and businesses alike. The restrictions enforced by the UK government have meant that many services are delayed or even paused due to staff shortages, a lack of resources or reduced work hours.

Fortunately, multi-award-winning London Rubbish Removal Company KwikSweep continue to provide essential services like waste removal for key businesses and organizations such as the NHS, local London Councils, property management companies and more. Their operations will continue fully with their commitment to help keep London clean and safe.

They are also still providing household waste clearance and old furniture removal services for homes throughout lockdowns because they understand that environmental health is critical at this challenging time.

Why Rubbish Removal Services are Vital During a Pandemic

Everyone knows what the government wants people to do to reduce the spread of the virus: wash your hands, keep your distance, stay at home. This inevitably means that more people will work from home, self-isolate and stay in, generating more household waste, which could also contain contagious tissues and other litter that could potentially spread the virus, if not removed professionally.

Many London residents have witnessed the strain local authorities are under currently with limited rubbish collections due to staff needing to self-isolate just being one of the many reduced community services. Overflowing bins containing contaminated rubbish could contribute to the spread of the virus inside the community through pests being infected for example.

How KwikSweep Helps Individuals, Families and Organisations during Lockdowns

KwikSweep can help with household waste collections carried out safely, following guidelines set out by the health department. They recommend putting all personal junk (such as tissues) into double-bagged bin bags. These should be sprayed with disinfectant and stored in a safe place away from areas where children or pests could encounter it for the following 72 hours before it can be collected by them.

When KwikSweep collect household or (home) office garbage, they recommend leaving it outside the property where possible, ensuring everyone's safety. If their professional collectors need to enter a property, they keep their social distance of 2 meters while wearing masks and gloves and ask the client to remain in another room while they clear the rubbish.

KwikSweep want to ensure that any vulnerable person currently shielding or self-isolating can still keep their environment clean and safe to protect themselves and everyone else in their community. By that, they contribute to reducing infectious waste that could lead to more Covid-19 infections, which may have to be treated in London hospitals currently experiencing high levels of Coronavirus patient submissions.

KwikSweep's Support Goes Beyond Rubbish Removal

This London Rubbish Removal Company wants to make a difference during a time where many families experience hardship through unemployment or illness-related financial issues. They are therefore committed to work with local traders, donating collected items that are still reusable and in good condition to local charities like Oxfam for books, kitchen wear, clothes, the British Heart Foundation for furniture and Traid for clothes as well as schools. Especially now that many children are home schooling, KwikSweep recognise the need for used digital devices to be donated where possible. It's their way of giving something back to the London community they strongly care about.

They follow 3 Key Environmental Objectives to do so:

To reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill for greener living

To promote the 3 Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle)

To provide the best waste disposal service for their clients whilst managing litter and resources responsibly

KwikSweep recognises its responsibilities for compliance with a Duty of Care and will ensure that all waste collected is dealt with in a legal and responsible way. This effort has been recognised by the National Recycling Committee which awarded KwikSweep the National Recycling Award in 2017 for best communication and waste prevention.

To get in touch with this fully insured and environment agency licenced rubbish removal company and book a professional waste removal in London can contribute to fighting this pandemic. Everyone can play their part in reducing the spread of Coronavirus so that all Londoners can soon see the light at the end of the lockdown tunnel.

For further information about KwikSweep clearance services in London, the team can be contacted on 0207 624 9215 or via their website to get a quote.

About KwikSweep: A Rubbish Removal Company Going the Extra Mile for a Sustainable Future

Providing Londoners with vital services like hazardous waste clearance, garden clearance, WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) collection, events clearance and many more, KwikSweep reduce waste going to landfills and are committed to making this world a better and cleaner place.

