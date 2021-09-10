KWEB attracts strong inflow from European and UK investors, as US-listing becomes the largest China ETF

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (KWEB) recently surpassed $700 million in assets under management1. The fund has seen strong inflows as European, and UK investors look to capitalize on deep-valuation discounts in China's internet sector following this summer's rollout of new regulations in China.

Within Europe and the UK, KWEB is listed on the London, Euronext Amsterdam, and Borsa Italiana stock exchanges. The fund is available in USD, EURO, and GBP share classes.

Exchange Ticker Currency London Stock

Exchange KWEB LN USD London Stock

Exchange KWBE LN EUR London Stock

Exchange KWBP LN GBP Euronext

Amsterdam KWEB NA USD Borsa Italiana KWEB IM EUR

The growth in KWEB's UCITS listing follows similar inflows from KWEB US. Over the past six weeks, KWEB US has nearly doubled in size, taking in over $4 billion inflows1. KWEB's US-listing is now the largest China ETF outside of mainland China with assets under management over $8 billion1.

"China is home to the world's largest consumer market in physical goods2, E-Commerce market3, and internet population4," said Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares. "We believe these trends are here to stay and are continuing to grow. Investors can access leading companies benefitting from this growth through KWEB."

1 Data from Bloomberg, as of 9/8/2021.

2 China Banking News, "China Emerges as World's Biggest Consumer Market for Real Goods", Dec 22, 2020.

3 CGTN, "China's e-commerce market: Benchmark for global retailing", Feb 18, 2021.

4 Lai Lin Thomala, "Number of internet users in China 2015-2026", Aug 2021, www.statista.com.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative, first-to-market strategies developed based on our strong partnerships and deep investing knowledge. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI). The firm is majority-owned by China International Capital Ckorporation (CICC).

In 2018, KraneShares established operations in London to better deliver its renowned China-focused ETFs to UK/European investors. In addition to launching Europe-specific versions of its most popular US-listed funds, KraneShares also develops strategies tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients in the region.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The Funds are subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Internet companies are subject to rapid changes in technology, worldwide competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of patent protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions. Such changes may have an adverse impact on performance. This material is for information only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment, or subscribe to any investment management or advisory service. It is not, under any circumstances, intended for distribution to the general public. You are accessing information which constitutes a financial promotion under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). In relation to the United Kingdom, this information is only directed at, and may only be distributed to, persons who are "Investment Professionals" (being persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments) within the meaning of article 19(5) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Financial Promotion Order "), persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations eatc.) of the financial promotion order apply, or persons to whom distribution may otherwise lawfully be made. Any investment, and investment activity or controlled activity, to which this information relates is available only to such persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. Persons that do not have professional experience should not rely or act upon this information unless they are persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 apply to whom distribution of this information may otherwise lawfully be made. In Switzerland, the Fund has appointed as Swiss Representative Waystone Fund Services (Switzerland) SA, Av. Villamont 17, 1005 Lausanne, Switzerland, Tel: +41 21 311 17 77, email: switzerland@waystone.com. The Fund's paying agent is Helvetische Bank AG. In respect of the Shares distributed in or from Switzerland, the place of performance and jurisdiction is Lausanne (Switzerland). For additional fund documentation, please visit www.waystone.com or www.kraneshares.eu. [R-KS-EU]

