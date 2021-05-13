KVD Beauty Brings High-Performance and High-Quality Makeup to FeelUnique.com

With the rollout onto Feelunique.com, fans will luckily have another place to shop for KVD Beauty's viral sensation, Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm. With its unbelievable coverage and hydrating ingredients including apple extract and sodium hyaluronate to nourish skin that also allows your skin to breath, it's no surprise that the foundation balm went viral on TikTok and quickly sold out. Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm will now be available on the site exclusively until September or while supplies last.

"I'm very excited to announce the launch of KVD Beauty at Feelunique, which values beauty without boundaries and celebrates self-expression," states Richard Clark, Chief Marketing Officer of Feelunique. "We're thrilled to be working with KVD Beauty and look forward to bringing their incredible products to our customer base. They are always looking to discover game-changing products and KVD Beauty has proven time and time again that their products truly deliver."

"As Europe's leading online premium beauty retailer, we know their customers trust Feelunique to provide them with recommendations on the most superior products," states Tara Loftis, Global Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for Kendo Brands. "We are so excited to have the opportunity of getting KVD Beauty into the hands of more people with this partnership and continue to show that makeup as no creative limitations."

#KVDBeautyxFeelunique

For more information, visit kvdveganbeauty.com and connect with us at @KVDBeauty on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

ABOUT KVD BEAUTY:

KVD Beauty stands for Kara, Veritas, Decora—Value, Truth, Beauty—because your truth is valuable and beautiful. We create high-pigment, high-performance makeup inspired by tattoo artistry, like our #1 award-winning Tattoo Liner. With long-wear, ink-like pigment and needle-sharp precision, it's the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. But we stand for more than just performance: Our makeup is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, we care about the planet, and we champion artistry of all kinds—not just makeup. We celebrate the individual through artistic self-expression and limitless creativity. And above all, we give you the tools to live your beauty truth.

ABOUT KENDO

KENDO BRANDS solely owns and operates KVD BEAUTY. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses: FENTY Beauty by Rihanna, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Bite Beauty, Lip Lab Stores, and KVD Beauty. KENDO offices are in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai, London, São Paulo, Sydney and Singapore.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507965/KVD_Foundation_Balm.jpg

Media Contact:

WIZARD | rachel@wizardpublicity.com

Related Links

https://www.kvdveganbeauty.com/



SOURCE KVD Beauty