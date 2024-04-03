Kuori to present its durable & customisable payment solutions at Nordic EV Summit 2024

Kuori attending Oslo event to showcase its advanced digital payment kiosks and solutions for the EV charging operators and more.

ESPOO, Finland, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in enterprise display technology and digital payment kiosk solutions across more than 30 countries, Kuori is proud to showcase its innovative payment and display devices at Nordic EV Summit 2024 (https://nordicevs.no), including a focus on success cases and solutions for today's growing and evolving EV charging industry.

Working closely with partners daily, Kuori has gained an open view into their businesses, enabling them to optimise and monetise the entire consumer experience.

Along with its customers, Kuori considers purchase flows that include engaging digital signage and easy payment solutions, from arrival and parking to in-store interaction, all to the delight of end consumers.

While Kuori payment kiosks are readily available in touchscreen sizes ranging from 15.6 inches to 55 inches, their modular design and mass customisation means device screens can be custom-tailored for larger or smaller displays.

These customisations integrate seamlessly into the changing needs of today's EV charging locations, from the outside drive-up station display solutions to countertop POS inside a busy retail location to for consumers to interact with.

Kuori payment solutions are powered by today's leading operating systems, featuring the latest Windows and Enterprise-certified Android, assuring a range of versatile and customisable integration possibilities, including the speed and efficiency of remote device management.

In 2023, Kuori even became the world's first Google EDLA-certified outdoor display manufacturer, ensuring device compatibility with the latest Android updates and features.

"Our modular design and unmatched expertise in developing solutions for harsh environments have been received well across the retail industry. Both the retail and venue businesses are undergoing a massive digital revolution and Kuori displays are at the centre of the main user interface."

– Juha Rytkönen, Vice President of Business Development at Kuori

Patently designed with waterproof + dustproof technologies and their durable IP66 rating, Kuori payment kiosks are robust enough to withstand any outdoor conditions, from the high humidity, intense summer heat and driving rain storms for Kuori's southern-most customers to the frigid, icy and blizzard conditions of the company's Nordic-based customers.

Rooted in Finland, Kuori's digital solutions and payment kiosks are the results of Nordic design quality, elevating the brand's products from the competition. In addition to their sustainable and eco-friendly design, Kuori payment kiosks offer a more effortless user experience that today's customers and end users have come to expect.

Meet the Kuori team of experts at Nordic EV SUmmit 2024 from April 4 through April 5 to learn more about the Finnish brand's digital display technologies and how its digital payment kiosk solutions are rapidly impacting global customers in the fast-food retail industry and beyond.

