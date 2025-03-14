KUMI Introducing U5 Pro: The Ultimate Rugged Smartwatch with Historic Low Price During Limited-Time Offer

News provided by

KUMI TECH

14 Mar, 2025, 09:37 GMT

LONDON, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KUMI, a pioneer in smartwatch innovation, proudly launches the U5 Pro — a device engineered to redefine durability and intelligence. 

Unmatched Durability Meets Advanced Technology

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
0101

The KUMI U5 Pro combines military-grade toughness with premium tech. Tested against extreme conditions—from -30°C freezing temperatures to 70°C heat, high-altitude drops, and 50-meter water resistance—it thrives in any adventure. The triple-layered zinc-aluminum alloy casing and Corning®-protected 1.43-inch AMOLED display ensure resilience without compromising on vivid visuals. 

Your Adventure, Supercharged

Equipped with dual-frequency GPS across six global satellite systems, the U5 Pro delivers pinpoint accuracy for hiking, city exploration, or trail running. Over **170 sports modes** and auto-activity recognition help you track progress and smash fitness goals. 

AI at Your Fingertips

Standout features include **ChatGPT-powered AI** for instant queries, customizable AI watch faces via voice commands, and built-in tools like a compass, altimeter, and barometer. It's not just a smartwatch—it's your 24/7 adventure partner. 

From March 17 to 26, 2025, seize the opportunity to own this cutting-edge smartwatch at its lowest price ever:  $99.99 (originally $139.99) with an exclusive $40 discount using code WK9KWO472O6D on AliExpress

Why Buy Now?

For a limited time, KUMI slashes the U5 Pro price to $99.99 — the lowest in its history. This exclusive AliExpress promotion (March 17–26, 2025) lets you save $40 instantly with code WK9KWO472O6D. Don't miss this unprecedented deal to upgrade your tech arsenal at a fraction of the cost! 

Act Fast—Limited Stock!

About KUMI

KUMI merges AGI technology with wearable innovation to empower lifestyles. From rugged explorers to urban professionals, our devices are built to inspire. 

Key Highlights: 

  • Historic Low Price: $99.99 (Save $40
  • ChatGPT AI & Custom Watch Faces
  • Military-Grade Durability & Dual-Frequency GPS
  • Limited-Time Offer: March 17–26, 2025 

#KUMIU5Pro #SmartwatchDeals #TechSavings

Media Contact: support@vqcm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640007/0101.jpg

Also from this source

Introducing KUMI U5 Pro: The Stunningly Durable Smartwatch with Unmatched Advanced Technology

Introducing KUMI U5 Pro: The Stunningly Durable Smartwatch with Unmatched Advanced Technology

KUMI, a leading brand in smartwatch technology, proudly unveils its latest innovative products: the U5 Pro, designed to elevate your daily experience ...
KUMI Watch Gear GT3: Revolutionizing Smart Living with AI-Powered Features

KUMI Watch Gear GT3: Revolutionizing Smart Living with AI-Powered Features

In today's fast-paced life, the need for a multifunctional smartwatch that seamlessly blends style and utility has never been greater. The smart...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

News Releases in Similar Topics