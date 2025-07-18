KuCoin Launches xStocks, Delivering a One-Stop Access Point to Top Global Tokenized Equities for the World's Most Extensive Crypto User Base

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, officially announced the listing of xStocks and its joining of the xStocks alliance. xStocks are tokenized stocks powered by Swiss-based company Backed. This launch marks a significant step forward in KuCoin's expansion of multi-asset allocation capabilities.

The first batch of supported assets includes SPYx (S&P 500 ETF), CRCLx (Circle), TSLAx (Tesla), MSTRx (MicroStrategy), and NVDAx (NVIDIA)—all tokenized equities backed 1:1 by real stocks held in secure, bankruptcy remote collateral accounts, and issued on the Solana blockchain.

Capturing a Dual-Cycle Growth Opportunity: Bridging Traditional and Crypto Assets

On July 10, 2025, NVIDIA became the first publicly listed company to surpass a $4 trillion market capitalization. Just days later, on July 14, Bitcoin reached an all-time high, breaching $120,000 for the first time.

As traditional equities and crypto assets simultaneously enter bullish territory, xStocks offer global investors a new paradigm of portfolio construction—"with tokenized NVIDIA in one hand, Bitcoin on the other."

As the first USDT-denominated tokenized equity platform accessible in the largest number of countries and regions, KuCoin's listing of xStocks opens a low-barrier, highly efficient, and transparent investment gateway, empowering users to seamlessly move between top US equity exposure and crypto assets.

A Truly Global Asset Allocation Platform: Empowering Long-Term User Value

As one of the most internationally accessible crypto trading platforms, KuCoin currently serves over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Committed to user asset safety and long-term value creation, KuCoin continues to build a comprehensive, sustainable, and robust product ecosystem designed to empower global investors.

The xStocks product line is grounded in transparency and composability, with the following structural safeguards:

Each tokenized asset is fully backed 1:1 by real stocks held in third-party regulated custodian banks, in a bankruptcy remote structure.

Tokens are issued under an approved EU prospectus and tokenized following the Swiss DLT Act.

Token holders have the primary claim to the value of any held collateral.

Proof of Reserves, powered by Chainlink, coming soon for xStocks.

Unlocking Greater Flexibility: Smarter Allocation, Seamless Execution

The launch of xStocks enhances capital efficiency and portfolio agility for crypto-native users, while also providing new tools to balance risk and reward across market cycles:

Flexible allocation, diversified exposure : Users can tailor portfolios to their risk preferences by allocating between exposure to US ETFs, high-growth tech stocks, and digital assets—blending conservative and aggressive strategies.

: Users can tailor portfolios to their risk preferences by allocating between exposure to US ETFs, high-growth tech stocks, and digital assets—blending conservative and aggressive strategies. Unified trading, frictionless switching: Through KuCoin's account, users can effortlessly swap between tokenized stocks and crypto using USDT, without fiat onramps or platform switching. A true one-account solution for global multi-asset investing.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, commented:

"At KuCoin, we are dedicated to building a secure and trustworthy investment platform centered on user asset protection and long-term value growth. The launch of xStocks is not only a key extension of our global asset offering—it's a strategic milestone in bridging traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem. Moving forward, we will continue expanding quality listings and refining the user experience, helping investors capture global growth opportunities—all in one account."

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin has established itself as one of the most globally recognized and reliable cryptocurrency platforms, built on a robust and secure foundation of cutting-edge blockchain technology, liquidity solutions, and enhanced user account protection.

With over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions, KuCoin is committed to empowering the digital economy by providing secure, innovative, and compliant solutions tailored to meet the needs of its global community. KuCoin offers access to 1,000 digital assets and a diverse range of digital assets solutions, including web3 wallet, Spot trading, Futures Trading, institutional wealth management services, and payments.

KuCoin's dedication to excellence has garnered prestigious recognitions, such as being named among Forbes' "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and one of the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. KuCoin has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 Certifications, which provide a structured approach to managing information security, covering aspects like risk management, access control, data governance, and incident response.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion, underscoring its legitimacy and stability in the rapidly evolving digital finance landscape.

Under the leadership of its new CEO, BC Wong, KuCoin reaffirms its commitment to global growth, innovation, and meeting the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance. As a trusted and forward-looking platform, KuCoin strives to deliver a secure, transparent, and reliable ecosystem for users to thrive in the digital economy.

About Backed

Founded in 2021, Backed is the leading issuer of compliant tokenized equities and ETFs, including the innovative xStocks line of products. Backed's products are freely transferable ERC-20 and SPL tokens compatible with Ethereum and Solana DeFi ecosystems. For more information, please visit https://backed.fi/

