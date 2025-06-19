KuCoin Joins BitGo Singapore's Go Network for Off-Exchange Settlement, Reinforcing $2 Billion Trust Project

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with over 41 million users, today announced its integration and exchange partnership with BitGo Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("BitGo Singapore"), a subsidiary of BitGo, Inc., through its Go Network for Off-Exchange Settlement (OES) platform. This collaboration marks another significant step in KuCoin's $2 Billion "Trust Project" designed to strengthen platform security and institutional trust.

KuCoin

Through this integration, institutional clients on KuCoin can now trade without pre-funding exchange wallets. Assets remain securely held in regulated custody under BitGo Singapore, a licensed Major Payment Institution under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This setup offers a mature and proven model of custody and execution separation, diversifying counterparty and systemic risks while enhancing operational security.

Institutional clients trading on KuCoin now benefit from a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance security, compliance, and flexibility in the digital asset space. Clients benefit from qualified custody with insurance coverage up to $250 million, automated post-trade settlement, and full asset control with delegated trading access. KuCoin's full suite of products—spot, margin, options, and perpetual futures—can now be accessed through Go Network, ensuring assets remain protected.

Tika Lum, Head of Institutional Business Development at KuCoin, commented:

"Security and trust are the foundation for institutional adoption. We are proud to integrate with BitGo Singapore's Go Network. This partnership represents a critical component of our $2 Billion Trust Project and delivers a more resilient trading paradigm to institutional clients globally."

Brett Reeves, Head of Go Network at BitGo, added:

"Partnering with KuCoin on Go Network through BitGo Singapore marks a major step forward in building a more efficient trading ecosystem. This is how digital asset trading should be—secure, compliant, and built on trust."

As off-exchange settlement gains traction across the industry, KuCoin will continue to work with global leaders in compliance and custody to build a more secure and trustworthy digital asset trading environment.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more at: www.kucoin.com

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world.BitGo Singapore is licensed as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). For more information, visit www.bitgo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713600/KuCoin.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg