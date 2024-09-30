Kubicle and Rand Mutual Assurance Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Maturity and Enhance Customer Service

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubicle, a leader in data literacy and business analytics training, is excited to announce a new partnership with Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA), a social insurer committed to innovation and customer-centric services. This partnership aims to elevate RMA's digital maturity, advancing the skill sets of their employees from intermediate to advanced and expert levels.

As part of this collaboration, Kubicle will provide comprehensive training solutions to RMA, empowering their teams with the expertise needed to harness cutting-edge technologies and deliver superior financial services. With a focus on enhancing digital competencies, this initiative is designed to equip RMA employees with the skills required to navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape and drive strategic growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rand Mutual Assurance in this important journey towards digital excellence," said Ian Allen, Head of Business Development at Kubicle. "Our training programs are designed to foster a deep understanding of data and analytics, enabling financial institutions like Rand Mutual Assurance to innovate, improve efficiencies, and ultimately, deliver better service to their customers."

This partnership aligns with Rand Mutual Assurance's ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development. By investing in Kubicle's advanced training programs, Rand Mutual Assurance is positioning itself to meet the evolving needs of its customers with a more agile and data-driven approach.

"At Rand Mutual Assurance, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. By enhancing their digital skills, we are not only investing in their personal growth but also in the future of our organization," said Nokwanda Boarato, Head of L&D at RMA. "This partnership with Kubicle is a significant step in our digital transformation journey, and we are confident that it will enable us to provide even greater value to our customers."

Through this collaboration, RMA is set to become a leading example of how financial institutions can leverage advanced digital training to achieve operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

