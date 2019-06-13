Kryon Partners with Temasek Polytechnic in Singapore to Develop Process Discovery and RPA Courses and Training Programs, Supporting Asia-Pacific Automation Industry Growth

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) and AI solution provider known for its business-centric approach and its unique full-cycle automation tech innovations, today announced a partnership with Temasek Polytechnic, an institution of higher education in Singapore. The partnership offers students the opportunity to access licensed RPA courses and training programs, granting each graduate Kryon RPA certification. By cultivating the development of the next generation of its leaders, these partners will shape the future of the Asia-Pacific technology and innovation industries.

Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon's full-cycle automation suite maximizes returns, cuts overhead costs and accelerates implementation time by up to 80%. Best known for its Kryon Process Discovery™ platform, Kryon can automatically identifies business processes, evaluates them and then recommends which ones to automate, and then pushes seamlessly to its RPA solution, enabling companies to perform tasks at a higher level of proficiency while optimizing individual and group effectiveness.

"The response we are receiving from Singapore's business community, in regard to automation, is outstanding," said Warren Ledingham, General Manager, APAC at Kryon. "By partnering with Temasek Polytechnic, an organization with some of the best education programs and teaching capability in the Asia-Pacific region, Kryon will be a strong contributor to Singapore becoming the most productive workforce in the world. We are also commencing a joint showcase to demonstrate how a large institution like Temasek Polytechnic can adopt Kryon's automation technology to transform their digital workforce to increase productivity and employee satisfaction." Kryon will work directly with Temasek Polytechnic to facilitate the installation of Kryon's RPA software within their existing computer labs.

"Strategic training capability is a key automation enabler for Kryon around the world. This partnership with Temasek Polytechnic will provide an enormous boost for students and adults keen to become Kryon RPA certified and business users' ready to understand the benefits of automated Process Discovery," said Richard French, Chief Revenue Officer at Kryon. "Now Singapore will have, the access to automation technology, and the capability to deploy RPA at scale. From my experience in this industry it is a unique combination to achieve this at a national level."

"Temasek Polytechnic (TP) is committed to bringing the benefits of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to the workforce," said Mr. John Leong, Director, Temasek SkillsFuture Academy, "As such, we are excited to develop courses with Kryon to train corporates in adopting this technology which will improve productivity in their workplace."

To learn more about Kryon, please visit www.kryonsystems.com.

About Kryon

Kryon is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This end-to-end solution maximizes ROI and cuts implementation time by up to 80%. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers attended (desktop) RPA, unattended (virtual-machine-based) RPA and a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning platform is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, American Express, AT&T, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel Optus, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

About Temasek Polytechnic (TP)

Established in 1990, TP is one of the leading institutions of higher learning in Singapore. Currently, it offers 37 full-time diploma courses in the areas of applied science, business, design, engineering, humanities & social sciences and informatics & IT. It also offers over 20 part-time courses, up to the advanced diploma level. TP students undergo a holistic learning system that combines hands-on experience, character education and relevant life skills, in an enriching learning environment. The polytechnic has also infused global realities into its programmes and developed a mindset on campus that embraces socio-cultural diversity. These ensure that TP graduates are ready for work or further studies, and to contribute meaningfully to the community. For more information, please visit www.tp.edu.sg.

Media Contact

Chris Thatcher

+1-646-430-5161

chthatcher@5wpr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902103/Kryon_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.kryonsystems.com



SOURCE Kryon