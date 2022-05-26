KraneShares Lists Electric Vehicles & Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF (Ticker: KARS) on the London Stock Exchange

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, ("KraneShares"), an asset management firm known for its global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative investment strategies, today announced the launch of the KraneShares Electric Vehicles & Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF (Ticker: KARS). KARS tracks the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles ESG Screened Index, which is constructed through a rigorous basket identification process powered by Bloomberg Intelligence (BI), which includes over 350 research professionals, as well as research from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

"KARS is focused on the fast-growing electric vehicle industry and the expanding list of technologies shaping the future of transportation and mobility," said Anthony Sassine, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares. "KARS holds globally listed companies involved in the entire future mobility ecosystem, including electric vehicle production, autonomous driving, shared mobility, lithium & copper production, lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing and electric infrastructure."

The adoption of future mobility technologies is occurring rapidly. 54% of new car sales and 33% of the global car fleet are projected to be electric by 20401. Meanwhile, the global electric vehicle market is projected to command $2.7 trillion of total investment before 20402. Autonomous vehicles and the resulting "passenger economy" are projected to generate a cumulative $8 trillion in global revenues by 20503.

"We are pleased to launch our flagship electric vehicle & future mobility ETF, KARS, for UCITS investors," said Dr. Xiaolin Chen Head of International at KraneShares. "KARS provides diversified geographic exposure to the world's electric vehicle leaders, including China, Europe, and the US respectively. We believe global electric vehicle adoption will be a multi-decade secular investment opportunity that UCITS investors can now access through our KARS UCITS ETF."

"We are in the early phase of a multi-decade global mega-trend with electric vehicle and future mobility adoption," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "KARS provides pure exposure to this opportunity with less than 3% overlap to the MSCI ACWI global equity index4."

KARS has an Article 8 EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) product classification. This classification means that, in line with its Index methodology, KARS invests in companies that promote environmental or social characteristics, or a combination of those characteristics, and that companies within its holdings follow good governance practices.

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative, first-to-market strategies developed based on our strong partnerships and deep investing knowledge. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI). The firm is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the KIID before making any final investment decision.

