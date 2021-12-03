KraneShares China Onshore Equity UCITS ETF First to Track MSCI China A 50 Connect Index, Ticker: KA50

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, ("KraneShares"), an asset management firm known for its global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative investment strategies, now tracks the MSCI China A 50 Connect Index for its China onshore equity UCITS ETF. The Fund's name changed to the KraneShares MSCI China A 50 Connect UCITS ETF (Ticker: KA50).

The new index consists of 50 large-cap Shanghai and Shenzhen listed stocks (A-Shares) available through Stock Connect. On 18 October 2021, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) launched Futures contracts based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect Index1. These Futures contracts, designed for offshore investors, represent the first officially recognized risk management tools for Stock Connect-eligible A-shares.

"The MSCI China A 50 Connect Index is designed to represent the performance of the 50 largest securities across all GICS® sectors, providing a diversified measure across the Chinese economy," said Christine Berg, Managing Director of Index Client Coverage at MSCI. "Using an innovative sector-neutral approach and based on the Stock Connect program, the Index mirrors the sector weight allocation of its parent index, the MSCI China A Index. It aims to enable institutional investors seeking to track China's sector leaders, identify the largest stocks in key sectors, and serve as the basis for index-linked financial products."

The MSCI China A 50 Connect Index offers similar exposure and high correlation to broad China A-share benchmarks2. However, the new Index may offer greater liquidity and investability than those broad indexes because it comprises the most liquid large-cap securities and balanced sector weighting methodology. Additional benefits of the new Index include an expected reduction in tracking error and bid-ask spreads given that market makers can directly hedge exposure with Futures.

"KA50 will focus on the largest most liquid stocks, which receive the majority of foreign interest and inflows3," said Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares. "We believe these stocks will continue to be the primary beneficiaries of increased international investment in the years to come."

"We have a long history of partnering with MSCI as the index provider for our Mainland China equity ETFs. In 2014 we launched the first and largest MSCI-linked China A-Share ETF in the United States4," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "We are excited to continue the relationship in our UCITS range with the KraneShares MSCI China A 50 Connect UCITS ETF (Ticker: KA50), which provides industry-leading international access to the China onshore equity market for global investors."

For more information on the KraneShares MSCI China A 50 Connect UCITS ETF (Ticker: KA50) visit: https://kraneshares.eu/ka50ln.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative, first-to-market strategies developed based on our strong partnerships and deep investing knowledge. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI). The firm is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The Funds are subject to political, social or economic instability within China which may cause decline in value. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. Internet companies are subject to rapid changes in technology, worldwide competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of patent protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions. Such changes may have an adverse impact on performance.

This material is for information only and does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any investment, or subscribe to any investment management or advisory service. It is not, under any circumstances, intended for distribution to the general public. You are accessing information which constitutes a financial promotion under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). In relation to the United Kingdom, this information is only directed at, and may only be distributed to, persons who are "Investment Professionals" (being persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments) within the meaning of article 19(5) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Financial Promotion Order "), persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the financial promotion order apply, or persons to whom distribution may otherwise lawfully be made.

Any investment, and investment activity or controlled activity, to which this information relates is available only to such persons and will be engaged in only with such persons. Persons that do not have professional experience should not rely or act upon this information unless they are persons to whom any of paragraphs (2)(a) to (d) of article 49 apply to whom distribution of this information may otherwise lawfully be made.

For additional fund documentation, please visit www.waystone.com or www.kraneshares.eu.

