Kosli Joins FINOS to Drive Innovation in DevOps Controls and Change Management for Financial Services

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosli, a leading provider of automated governance solutions for software delivery, is proud to announce that it has joined the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), the financial services umbrella of the Linux Foundation dedicated to fostering the adoption of open source software, standards, and collaborative development practices in financial services.

This partnership underscores Kosli's commitment to advancing industry-wide standards in banking and finance for DevOps controls and change management.

Driving Standardization in Financial Services DevOps

The financial services industry faces unique challenges when it comes to balancing rapid innovation with strict regulatory requirements and security mandates. This has a particular impact on software delivery teams who must ensure the compliance and security of increasingly large numbers of changes deployed to production environments every year.

While some organizations have developed internal solutions to automate these governance controls, the lack of standardization creates inconsistency and uncertainty across the sector.

By joining FINOS, Kosli aims to collaborate with industry leaders to establish common best practices for software delivery lifecycle (SDLC) controls, ensuring that compliance and governance requirements do not become bottlenecks to innovation.

Addressing Industry Challenges in SDLC Controls

Financial institutions are currently grappling with fundamental questions around SDLC controls. Legacy change management approaches built around tickets, forms, and manual approvals are no longer compatible with today's highly automated software delivery practices.

Kosli believes the solution to this problem lies in open, vendor-agnostic solutions that foster transparency, efficiency, and continuous compliance.

Kosli's collaboration with FINOS will focus on:

Contributing to industry-wide discussions on standardizing DevOps controls and change management.

Helping to develop open source frameworks for automated compliance that benefit all financial institutions.

Establishing best practices for implementing automated controls in modern software delivery pipelines.

Defining standardized approaches for audit trails and regulatory compliance documentation.

Building the Future: Common SDLC Design Patterns

Kosli sees a future where financial institutions can leverage community-driven standards and tools to implement robust DevOps controls without sacrificing speed or agility. Key focus areas for collaboration include:

Creating standardized "design patterns" for automated controls.

Defining best practices for change management automation.

Developing shared specifications for audit trails and compliance documentation.

Delivering reference implementations that demonstrate best practices in action.

Mike Long, CEO of Kosli, highlighted the strategic alignment with FINOS "Financial services organizations operate under some of the world's strictest compliance requirements. We believe that delivering software should be as transparent as deploying infrastructure—with automated tracking and verifiable proof of every change.

"Our approach to Controls Engineering makes this possible by integrating compliance directly into development workflows. Joining FINOS is a natural fit, as we share a vision for fostering open collaboration that makes compliance simpler and more efficient for the industry."

Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director of FINOS, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome Kosli into the FINOS community. The financial services industry has recognized the need for standardized, open, and machine-readable approaches to security, like our Common Cloud Controls project. Kosli's expertise in this space aligns perfectly with our mission to drive collaboration and innovation in financial services technology so we look forward to their impact in our Community."

Join the Conversation

Kosli recognizes that these discussions are already happening within FINOS, and the company is eager to contribute its expertise and insights. We would like to encourage other financial services organizations facing challenges with DevOps controls, compliance automation, or change management, to join the conversation.

About Kosli

Kosli helps financial institutions automate their SDLC controls and audit trails, enabling them to deliver compliant and secure software changes at the speed of DevOps. The Kosli platform provides real-time visibility and control over software delivery processes, ensuring that all changes meet regulatory requirements while maintaining the agility needed in modern development environments. Find more information at https://www.kosli.com/.

Media Contact:

Bruce Johnston

Kosli

Director of Marketing

bruce@kosli.com

About FINOS

FINOS (The Fintech Open Source Foundation) is a nonprofit whose mission is to foster the adoption of open source software, standards, and collaborative development practices in financial services. As part of the Linux Foundation, FINOS provides a regulatory-compliant platform for developers from competing organizations to collaborate on innovative projects that transform business operations. With over 100 members spanning major financial institutions, fintechs, and technology consultancies, FINOS is at the forefront of driving open source innovation in finance. Get involved and join FINOS as a Member. To stay up to date on FINOS news, events, podcasts, blogs, and more, sign up here.

Media Contact:

Patrick Doherty

FINOS

patrick.doherty@finos.org

+1 (206) 245 8574

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kosli-as/r/kosli-joins-finos-to-drive-innovation-in-devops-controls-and-change-management-for-financial-service,c4101721

The following files are available for download: