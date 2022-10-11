Körber unveils Unified Control System (UCS) to optimize end-to-end material flows

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber's UCS provides a single, vendor-neutral solution for configuring and managing a depth of technologies in the warehouse.

The supply chain industry sees a growing adoption of technologies in the warehouse, which still tend to operate detached from the broader logistics network. Körber's UCS overcomes this as a first-of-its-kind solution to orchestrate different warehouse technologies throughout the facility, including AMR, voice, and mixed portfolios of material handling equipment.

Körber’s UCS provides a single, vendor-neutral solution for configuring and managing a depth of technologies in the warehouse.

Sean Elliott, EVP and CTO Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain notes: "Supply chain executives consistently name software, hardware and technology integration as one of their top five challenges. The unique capabilities of Körber's UCS enable tailored deployments and streamline upgrades of an array of warehouse technologies – all in one place – to best support operations. This results in increased throughput, improved ROI and reduced system cost."

The UCS provides a single solution to optimize inbound and outbound workflows. It leverages warehouse management system (WMS) data to analyze inventory and resource availability and automatically allocates tasks to AMRs, people or MHE, based on their suitability, destination and current workload. This brings unrivaled value:

One vendor-neutral solution to manage and control an unparalleled depth of technologies . The UCS optimizes task assignments and material flow end-to-end, boosting throughput and productivity.

. The UCS optimizes task assignments and material flow end-to-end, boosting throughput and productivity. A unique depth of technology integration . Businesses gain unprecedented levels of control and adaptability, ensuring technologies adjust to operational requirements (and not vice versa).

. Businesses gain unprecedented levels of control and adaptability, ensuring technologies adjust to operational requirements (and not vice versa). Truly vendor-neutral warehouse control system (WCS) capabilities manage mixed portfolios of warehouse automation systems and effectively address the automation requirements of semi and fully automated warehouses.

General availability of the UCS will be the first quarter of 2023.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Contact:

Mary-Jane Würker

Corporate Communications Manager

Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Mary-jane.wuerker@koerber-supplychain.com

T +49 6032 348-2921

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918409/2022_Koerber_UCS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098713/Korber_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Körber Supply Chain