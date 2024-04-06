Konjac Market Projected to Reach $2.12 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Konjac Market by Product (Chips, Dietary Fiber, Flour), Function (Emulsifier, Film Former, Gelling Agent), Application, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $1.19 billion in 2023 to reach $2.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.61% over the forecast period.

" Bridging Culinary Traditions and Health Innovations "

Konjac, a perennial plant in Asia for centuries, especially in Japan, China, and Indonesia, is used for its versatile corm, and serves as an essential ingredient in creating flour and jelly, fueling its growing demand worldwide. This plant is used in vegan diets as a gelatin alternative, in weight management supplements, and in hydrating skincare solutions, enhancing its appeal across the food, health, and cosmetic sectors. It is preferred among consumers owing to the increasing awareness of its health benefits and sustainable cultivation practices. Challenges include regulatory constraints and the risks linked to its consumption if not properly prepared. The burgeoning interest in functional foods and the cosmetic industry's exploration of konjac powder highlight opportunities. In the Asia-Pacific region, Konjac is used in several applications and products, contributing to its significant market position. In the Americas, Konjac is gaining traction, largely in the health and wellness domain, with a focus on understanding its health impacts and integrating it into health-conscious diets. Europe and Africa are witnessing a rising demand for konjac-based products, driven by the preferences for gluten-free and low-calorie options, though they mainly rely on imports for raw Konjac. This global landscape emphasizes Konjac's potential to connect diverse culinary practices with modern health and wellness trends.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.360iresearch.com/library/intelligence/konjac

" The Increase in Use of Konjac Noodles and Meeting the Global Demand for Health-Conscious Pasta Alternatives Amidst Lifestyle Shifts "

Globally, the evolving lifestyles and dietary shifts have significantly augmented the consumption of noodles and pasta, spotlighting convenience and quick preparation as essential for fast-paced urban lives. Given the surge in health awareness, there's a palpable shift toward alternatives such as konjac noodles, lauded for their low-calorie, gluten-free virtues, and superior nutritional value compared to traditional wheat-based options. This trend is supported by the cross-cultural embrace of diverse cuisines, further propelling the interest in versatile and health-centric food choices. Konjac noodles are preferred by those aiming to lower their carbohydrate intake and want to enjoy the richness of plant-based diets across various culinary landscapes. The ascending demand for konjac highlights its significance in food production, marking a pivotal movement toward healthier, alternative dietary preferences that align with contemporary lifestyle dynamics. This development reflects the broadening consumer preferences and signals a growing market for konjac-based products, cementing their place in the future of food consumption.

" Unlocking Konjac's Versatile Health Benefits From Weight Management to Culinary Delights "

Konjac is a natural dietary fiber extracted from the root of the konjac plant and is preferred for its health-enhancing properties, especially in controlling weight and promoting digestive wellness. This fiber is highly soluble and capable of absorbing water and expanding significantly, which helps curb appetite and may assist in weight reduction. It also plays an important role in sustaining healthy blood sugar levels and improving cholesterol metrics. Konjac flour, another product from the same plant, serves as a gluten-free, almost calorie-free alternative to conventional flour, making it ideal for those on low-carbohydrate or ketogenic diets. Rich in glucomannan, it supports weight control, glucose balance, and digestive health but requires ample hydration when consumed due to its absorptive qualities. Konjac gum and gel are derived from this flour and act as natural thickeners and stabilizers in the food industry, lending themselves to a variety of food products without adding calories, thus appealing to health-conscious individuals. Konjac chips, thinly sliced and dried, offer a unique addition to various dishes, showcasing the rich culinary tradition of Asia. Across its forms, fiber, flour, gum, gel, and chip konjac exemplifies the integration of health benefits and culinary versatility, marking its importance in both dietary supplements and food innovations.

Request Analyst Support @ https://www.360iresearch.com/library/intelligence/konjac

" Daesang Corporation at the Forefront of Konjac Market with a Strong 6.46% Market Share "

The key players in the Konjac Market include Daesang Corporation, FMC Corporation, Shimizu Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co.,Ltd, NOW Foods, and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

" Introducing ThinkMi: Revolutionizing Market Intelligence with AI-Powered Insights for the Konjac Market "

We proudly unveil ThinkMi, a cutting-edge AI product designed to transform how businesses interact with the Konjac Market. ThinkMi stands out as your premier market intelligence partner, delivering unparalleled insights with the power of artificial intelligence. Whether deciphering market trends or offering actionable intelligence, ThinkMi is engineered to provide precise, relevant answers to your most critical business questions. This revolutionary tool is more than just an information source; it's a strategic asset that empowers your decision-making with up-to-the-minute data, ensuring you stay ahead in the fiercely competitive Konjac Market. Embrace the future of market analysis with ThinkMi, where informed decisions lead to remarkable growth.

Ask Question to ThinkMi @ https://app.360iresearch.com/library/intelligence/konjac

" Dive into the Konjac Market Landscape: Explore 197 Pages of Insights, 1088 Tables, and 24 Figures "

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Konjac Market, by Product Konjac Market, by Function Konjac Market, by Application Konjac Market, by Distribution Channel Americas Konjac Market Asia-Pacific Konjac Market Europe , Middle East & Africa Konjac Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.360iresearch.com/library/intelligence/konjac

Related Reports:

About 360iResearch

Founded in 2017, 360iResearch is a market research and business consulting company headquartered in India, with clients and focus markets spanning the globe.

We are a dynamic, nimble company that believes in carving ambitious, purposeful goals and achieving them with the backing of our greatest asset — our people.

Quick on our feet, we have our ear to the ground when it comes to market intelligence and volatility. Our market intelligence is diligent, real-time and tailored to your needs, and arms you with all the insight that empowers strategic decision-making.

Our clientele encompasses about 80% of the Fortune Global 500, and leading consulting and research companies and academic institutions that rely on our expertise in compiling data in niche markets. Our meta-insights are intelligent, impactful and infinite, and translate into actionable data that support your quest for enhanced profitability, tapping into niche markets, and exploring new revenue opportunities.

Contact 360iResearch

Mr. Ketan Rohom

360iResearch Private Limited,

Office No. 519, Nyati Empress,

Opposite Phoenix Market City,

Vimannagar, Pune, Maharashtra,

India - 411014.

Email: sales@360iresearch.com

USA: +1-530-264-8485

India: +91-922-607-7550

To learn more, visit 360iresearch.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2359256/360iResearch_Logo.jpg