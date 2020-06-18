Komprise Intelligent Data Management Drives Down Costs of Public Cloud by over 40%

CAMPBELL, California, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise, an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and an analytics-driven data management company for on-premises and cloud environments, today announced the extended capabilities of Komprise Intelligent Data Management to include cloud data. Customers are looking for better ways to manage their cloud data as it grows, such as "bucket sprawl," visibility into their cloud costs, and a simple way to manage data both on premises and in the cloud. Komprise now provides enterprises with actionable analytics to not only understand their cloud data costs but also optimize them with data lifecycle management.

The ability to accurately analyze and actively manage cloud data is critical. Komprise Cloud Data Growth Analytics, announced at AWS re:Invent 2019, is designed to allow enterprises to analyze their data usage across hybrid environments to provide visibility into their cloud data. This update allows those analytics to be leveraged with the power to migrate and transparently archive data by user-defined policy across cloud storage classes, resulting in over a 40% savings.

"This is all about managing hybrid cloud complexity, and thus attempting to manage complex usage and costs," said David Lithicum, Analyst Apollo Research. "Komprise Intelligent Data Management is able to remove the complexity of hybrid cloud deployments, giving you the necessary information to manage usage and costs. With the wide use of hybrid cloud, this technology is table stakes for cloud computing success."

Komprise has been successfully managing petabytes of data across hundreds of enterprise accounts with no access disruption to users, applications, or existing workflows. Now enterprises can take full advantage of the core Komprise use cases to save costs and extract more value from all their data—whether on-premises or in the cloud—through storage capacity planning, transparent archiving, data migration, replication, and virtual data lakes.

"Forecasting our cloud spend can be challenging," says Matt Madill, Storage Administrator at Duquesne University. "With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, we can now plan our cloud budgets more accurately and effectively. We already use Komprise to archive data from on-premises to the cloud, and we're eager to get the same value for our cloud data."

Key functionality:

Analyze data usage across cloud accounts and buckets easily

Single view across AWS cloud accounts, buckets, and storage classes

Analyze AWS usage by various metrics accurately based on access times

Explore different data archival, replication, and deletion strategies with instant cost projections

Optimize AWS costs with analytics-driven archiving

Continuously move objects by policy across Cloud Network Attached Storage (NAS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon S3 Standard-IA, Amazon S3 Glacier, Amazon S3 Glacier DeepArchive

Minimize costs and penalties by moving data at the right time based on access patterns

Bridge to Big Data/Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects

Create virtual data lakes for Big Data, AI – search for exactly what you need across AWS cloud accounts and buckets

Native access to moved data on each storage class with full data fidelity

Add an additional layer of Cyber Resiliency with AWS

Copy object data from elsewhere to AWS to protect from ransomware with an air-gapped copy

These extended cloud features are available at no extra cost within the existing Komprise Intelligent Data Management solution, providing all the features needed to build an analytics-driven data management lifecycle with one solution.

