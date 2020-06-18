Komprise Demonstrates Continued Momentum in EMEA with New Strategic Hire

New VP EMEA Sales, Clare Loveridge, takes lead of the Komprise sales team to drive continued success across the region

CAMPBELL, California, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management, has today announced the appointment of Clare Loveridge, VP EMEA Sales, in addition to focused regional EMEA sales teams. As a senior business leader for Komprise, Loveridge will lead the rapid growth and be responsible for all go-to-market activities, and delivering the industry leading intelligent data platform and multi-cloud capabilities to customers.

"In today's digitally-driven, cloud-first world, data is an essential aspect for all businesses and being able to manage and analyse that data is incredibly important - Komprise's Intelligent Data Management Platform directly addresses this challenge," said Loveridge. "Komprise is one of the leading providers of analytics-driven data management, a quality that immediately piqued my interest in working for the company. I'm looking forward to working with the sales team and helping them to ensure they continue to understand the customers' businesses and the challenges they are looking to overcome, in order to continue driving continued momentum for Komprise in EMEA."

Based in the London area, Loveridge joins Komprise with more than 20 years of sales and channel management experience. She was most recently in a senior leadership role at ExaGrid and prior to that Cloudcheckr, Nimble Storage and Data Domain. Loveridge's experience in leading sales in high growth companies will be beneficial as Komprise in EMEA continues to expand into new markets.

Komprise Momentum Highlights:

400% year-over-year growth in Q1 of 2020. Komprise continues to expand customer and revenue momentum, with strong growth every quarter as more enterprises adopt and increase their use of Komprise.

Komprise continues to expand customer and revenue momentum, with strong growth every quarter as more enterprises adopt and increase their use of Komprise. Strong Enterprise adoption. Komprise customers are increasingly using its data management software globally across multiple data centres. Komprise is now used by six of the top 10 companies in nearly every major vertical including Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Insurance, High-Technology, Higher Education and Genomics.

Komprise customers are increasingly using its data management software globally across multiple data centres. Komprise is now used by six of the top 10 companies in nearly every major vertical including Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Insurance, High-Technology, Higher Education and Genomics. Product Innovation in Multi-Cloud Data Management – Elastic Data Migration, Cloud Data Growth Analytics, Public Cloud Data Management and Deep Analytics are some of the key new product introductions in the last year.

are some of the key new product introductions in the last year. EMEA partner momentum. Komprise continues to add key partners and resellers in EMEA, including DataCentrix and Vox Telecom, two leading resellers in South Africa .

"It's no surprise that Komprise receives strong adoption by users and partners, and especially in EMEA, for its comprehensive, analytics-driven data management platform, illustrating businesses' constant and rapid innovation with new features, protocols and platforms. It confirms that customer needs, such data analytics, tiering/offloading, replication, migration and cloud-native access, represent key functions to optimize the enterprise data landscape and streamline associated costs," says Philippe Nicolas, Analyst at Coldago Research.

About Komprise

Komprise empowers businesses to take control of their data with no interference to applications, users, or hot data. Komprise Intelligent Data Management is the foundation for analytics-driven data management which is key to putting data in the right place at the right time across all storage. Analyze, move, and easily find your data with Komprise. https://www.komprise.com .

Related Links

https://www.komprise.com



SOURCE Komprise