Koinly Launches Cryptocurrency Tax Calculator for UK Traders

With clear tax guidelines and cryptocurrency regulations, UK's tax authority, the HMRC, has made it abundantly clear that Bitcoin is not exempt from taxes - as many may believe.

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koinly is a fast growing crypto tax startup that promises to help bitcoin investors prepare their crypto tax reports in a fast and efficient manner. By linking exchange accounts and public wallet addresses with Koinly, investors can get a detailed capital gains report within a matter of minutes.

"UK's capital gains system is one of the most complex and with the thousands of transactions that crypto investors can quickly rake up - there is simply no way to manually do all the calculations. Our aim with Koinly is to make it easy for both crypto traders and accountants to generate their capital gains tax forms," said Robin Singh, founder of Koinly.

Taxes are an integral part of any financial system and it is a good sign that tax authorities are coming out with clear guidance around cryptocurrencies instead of blanket banning them. However, added tax liabilities may become a deterrent to the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin so tax solutions such as Koinly are likely to play a crucial role in overcoming this.

The platform currently supports some 400 crypto exchanges and wallets as well as 6000 cryptocurrencies. It also comes with tax-planning features that can help investors preview and plan their trades in a tax-efficient manner. Some other features:

- Income reports for Mining, Staking and DeFi interest.

- Capital gains summary form that can be submitted to the HMRC

- Full support for crypto taxes in UK including Share Pooling

HMRC quietly preparing for a clampdown

In August of 2019, the HMRC requested information about cryptocurrency investors from various UK based exchanges such as eToro, CEX.io and Coinbase. This is clearly an attempt to locate investors that have avoided paying tax on their trades. A similar move was also made by the US tax authorities which led to the identification of some 10000 traders, all of whom received letters from the tax agency last year.

The HMRC has yet to show it's hand.

About Koinly

Koinly was founded in 2018 by a former Fintech engineer and University of Manchester alum, Robin Singh. In the past year alone the company has helped thousands of crypto investors track and generate tax reports for funds worth over $250m.

Website: https://koinly.io

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/koinly

Twitter : @Koinly1

Contact : hello@koinly.io

SOURCE Koinly