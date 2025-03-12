Knox Safe Custody Expands Services to Meet Rising Demand for Precious Metals and Secure Storage

JOHANNESBURG, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With growing demand for precious metals and secure storage, Knox Safe Custody has expanded its services to offer clients greater flexibility, security, and investment opportunities. Following strong growth in Q4 2024 and sustained demand ahead, Knox now provides jewellery and precious metal testing, valuations, direct buying, and secured loans—enhancing its expertise in vault storage and bullion investments.

"We've always been more than just a storage provider," says Wayne Becker, Director of the Knox Precinct. "Our clients trust us with their most valuable assets, and we're committed to safeguarding investments while offering liquidity and flexibility."

Meeting a Growing Market

As global interest in gold and silver remains strong, investors and collectors seek secure solutions to protect and manage assets. Knox Safe Custody has responded with enhanced services tailored to meet these needs.

A key addition is Knox Pass, the company's secure online portal, allowing clients to track bullion holdings, access storage details, request secured loans, and arrange metal evaluations—all in one place. This innovation streamlines precious metal management, ensuring easy access and control anytime.

New & Enhanced Services

Knox Purity Lab – Jewellery & Precious Metal Testing

Clients can test precious metals with cutting-edge technology, including the Vanta GX analyser, ensuring accurate valuations.

Direct Buying of Gold & Silver

A secure process for clients to sell precious metals with instant payouts, providing immediate liquidity.

Secured Loans Against Precious Metals

Clients can access secured loans using gold and silver as collateral, unlocking cash while maintaining ownership.

Security, Trust & Discretion

Operating from high-security vaults in the historic former US Consulate in Houghton, Johannesburg, Knox Safe Custody is synonymous with world-class security. The facility features private viewing rooms, dual-key access, and stringent security protocols to protect clients' holdings.

"These new services reinforce our commitment to convenience and peace of mind," says Becker. "Through state-of-the-art vaults and Knox Pass, we continue to enhance how clients manage precious metal assets while ensuring their security."

About Knox Safe Custody

Knox Safe Custody is South Africa's premier provider of secure vault storage, bullion investment services, and precious metal expertise. Based in Johannesburg, Knox offers insured storage, expert valuations through Knox Purity Lab, direct buying of gold and silver, and secured loan options. With Knox Pass, clients can manage investments and security needs seamlessly.

For more information, visit www.knox.co.za.

Media contact:

Michaela Tobias

michaela@knox.co.za

+27 11 646 1919