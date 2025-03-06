KnowBe4 Wins Cybersecurity Company of the Year at the 2025 teissAwards

KnowBe4 takes top prize in this year's teissAwards Cybersecurity Company of the Year category

LEEDS, United Kingdom, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced that it has been awarded first place in this year's teissAwards Cybersecurity Company of the Year category for enterprise organisations.

The teissAwards celebrate excellence in cyber and information security, recognising the outstanding contributions of vendors and technologies over the past year.

Winning first place in the Cybersecurity Company of the Year category underscores KnowBe4's commitment to innovation, product development, and addressing the human element in cybersecurity. It also reflects the organisation's dedication to improving cyber resilience by placing the customer at the heart of its operations.

Over the past 12 months, KnowBe4 has consistently integrated advanced AI-driven capabilities into its platform, providing organisations with an innovative approach to managing human risk in real-time. This enhancement highlights KnowBe4's ongoing commitment to adapting its offerings to meet the evolving demands of the security landscape, particularly in addressing vulnerabilities stemming from human error.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to empowering organisations to manage human risk effectively," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "Our platform's success comes from combining innovative technology with effective human risk management, helping organisations build a strong security culture from the ground up. We remain committed to continuous innovation and providing our customers with the tools and knowledge they need to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats."

For more information on the teissAwards, please visit here . For more information on KnowBe4, please visit here .

