KnowBe4 Wins Big at Computing Security Excellence Awards and Computing Security Awards

KnowBe4 wins Security Training Provider of the Year at Computing Security Excellence Awards and Education and Training Provider of the Year and Security Project of the Year at Computing Security Awards

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has won several awards in the UK, including Security Provider of the Year for the Computing Security Excellence Awards and Education and Training Provider of the Year and Security Project of the Year for the Computing Security Awards.

The Computing Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's leading security companies, solutions, products and personalities – those are keeping every other part of the industry operating. For 2020, they cover every element of success in the security landscape, from education to email. The Computing Security Awards recognises those organisations and individuals within the cybersecurity industry that are going above and beyond.

"Winning several industry-recognised awards in the UK is a great honor for our organisation," said Javvad Malik, security awareness advocate, KnowBe4. "One of our main goals is to provide always fresh security awareness training content and simulated phishing templates to keep up with the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape. Being recognised in two awards programmes in the UK as training provider of the year speaks volumes to the quality of our training."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organisations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognised cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organisations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilise their end users as the last line of defence.

