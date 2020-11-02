KnowBe4 Africa's Anna Collard Wins ISACA 2020 President's Award

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist Anna Collard at KnowBe4 Africa, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, has been awarded the ISACA South Africa Chapter 2020 President's Award.

ISACA is a global association that provides IT professionals with knowledge, credentials, training and community in audit, governance, risk, privacy and security.

The ISACA South Africa Awards are the highest honours bestowed by the Chapter on individuals in appreciation of their active roles in the field of technology, information and cybersecurity, governance, risk and innovation in South Africa. The President's Award recipient is selected solely by the president and is presented for dedication to service and leadership within the field in South Africa. Collard will receive the prestigious award at a virtual awards and prize-giving ceremony on Oct. 30.

The award recognises Collard's leadership, excellence and professionalism in cybersecurity awareness training. Collard started Popcorn Training, a KnowBe4 company, seven years ago and made it one of the first companies to globally use story-based, engaging video and gaming content to teach people how to stay safe online. Popcorn has been recognised with multiple international awards for its content, and Collard was also recognised with an Innovations Throughout Africa award at Women in Tech Africa earlier this year.

"Anna is a well-respected cybersecurity leader and entrepreneur who built her security awareness training organization from the ground up," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "She holds many globally recognised certifications and is a sought-after speaker. Anna deserves this recognition and KnowBe4 is proud to have her as part of the team."

"I'm delighted to be awarded this honour, which I believe recognises the efforts of the local and global KnowBe4 teams to take a new and more effective approach to security training," said Collard.



About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organisations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognised cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organisations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilise their end users as the last line of defence.

