KMS Lighthouse Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse, a global leader in knowledge management, announced today the availability of the Lighthouse solution on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. With the knowledge structuring features of Lighthouse, companies can ensure content is readily consumable for employees and customers alike and accessible via the patented search technology, AI and decision trees.

KMS Lighthouse empowers enterprises with accurate and consistent knowledge delivering operational efficiencies enabling organizations to reducing on boarding by 50%, reduce error rate and shorten time to knowledge by 25%. The company focuses on the development of enterprise solutions leveraging AI and machine learning capabilities to provide the right answers at the right time. Users simply ask a question in natural language and receive an instant answer.



"For large companies and enterprises knowledge management has become ever more critical," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse. "The availability of Lighthouse on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace empowers Azure customers to leverage a dedicated enterprise knowledge management, business-oriented solution improving employee and customer experience. The collaboration with Microsoft is a strategic relationship as KMS Lighthouse continues expanding globally."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome KMS Lighthouse to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."



The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

