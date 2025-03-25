KLEVV EXPANDS DDR5 GAMING/OC MEMORY LINEUP WITH NEW COLORS, LOWER LATENCY, AND AMD-OPTIMIZED VARIANTS

BLAZING FAST PERFORMANCE MEETS MINIMALIST DESIGN FOR GAMERS AND CREATORS

HONG KONG, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, the leading consumer memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, today announces exciting updates to its DDR5 Gaming/OC memory lineup. The new releases include stylish color options for the FIT V and BOLT V series, enhanced performance with lower latency SKUs, and "Optimized for AMD" variants across its DDR5 OC models. This update boosts overall system efficiency and expands platform compatibility, offering gamers, creators, and professionals even more choices to elevate their systems.

Sleek New Color Options for Every Build

KLEVV introduces two fresh color variations to its FIT V and BOLT V memory series, complementing a broader range of system designs. The FIT V series now features an elegant Jet Black edition, delivering a minimalist and understated aesthetic tailored for creators and professionals. Meanwhile, the BOLT V series now features an all new pure White edition, combining a bold, modern aesthetic alongside high-speed performance tailored for gamers.

KLEVV is updating its FIT V and BOLT V memory series with two fresh new color variations to complement a broader range of system designs. The FIT V series now introduces a sophisticated Jet Black version, delivering a minimalist and understated aesthetic tailored for creators and professionals. Meanwhile, the BOLT V series debuts a Pure White edition, combining a bold, modern look with the high-speed performance that gamers demand.

Enhanced Performance with Lower Latency

Beyond aesthetics, KLEVV improves its CRAS V RGB, URBANE V RGB, BOLT V, and FIT V series with reduced latency, enhancing responsiveness and efficiency. The 6000MT/s variants now offer latency as low as CL26 or CL28, while the 6400MT/s models achieve CL30, , depending on the model, ensuring smoother and more efficient operation for demanding applications and gaming scenarios.

Broader Platform Compatibility with "Optimized for AMD" Versions

To provide a seamless user experience, KLEVV is updating its DDR5 Gaming/OC memory lineup with additional "Optimized for AMD" versions. Users can easily identify compatible SKUs by checking the designated sticker on the packaging. This update expands broader compatibility, allowing users to maximize system efficiency across both Intel and AMD platforms effortlessly.

Designed for Gamers, Creators and Professionals

The new black and white heatsink color options align with minimalist design philosophy, catering to users who prefer a sleek and refined aesthetic. Whether for gaming, content creation, or professional workloads, KLEVV's updated memory lineup delivers unrivaled style and performance.

Availability & Warranty

KLEVV's new DDR5 Gaming/OC memory module variants come with a limited lifetime peace of mind warranty and will be available starting Q2. Consumers may visit KLEVV official site for detailed purchase information, or visit Amazon sites and other online retailers for direct purchases.

Further Information

CRAS V RGB: https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_CrasVRGB

URBANE V RGB: https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_UrbaneVRGB

BOLT V DDR5: https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_BoltV

FIT V DDR5: https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/memory/Klevv_FITV

About ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, ESSENCORE Limited strives to become the world's leading vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. With a mission to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution," ESSENCORE's business strategy focuses on adopting the latest technologies to differentiate itself from competitors, delivering specialized memory products, and offering a diverse product portfolio to ensure customers are always competition-ready.

ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of ESSENCORE, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range focused on superior gaming memory modules and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality, and all products are engineered for enthusiasts who are pursuing the best things in life. KLEVV memory/SSD have been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its innovative product designs. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648329/image_5029547_47435229.jpg