Klas Unveils RAVEN: lightening the load on the journey to Autonomous Vehicles.

RAVEN dramatically reduces the amount of work, and physical hardware needed to build a test vehicle. Shrunk to a fraction of the size yet much more powerful, RAVEN represents a giant leap in capability coupled with a huge time saving in the AV development stage.

The RAVEN arrives with all systems integrated, giving developers the equivalent of a rolling start. High performance compute, storage and connectivity modules all slot into a chassis designed to fit in a standard 19 inch rack. It shortens the journey for developers while also making it quicker. The modular system seamlessly integrates existing tech, swaps out storage cassettes or upgrades on the fly taking the more cumbersome work out of building and maintaining test vehicles.

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klas, a global leader in edge intelligence, today announced the launch of RAVEN: an end-to-end, modular solution for autonomous vehicle (AV) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) research and development. RAVEN gives developers every piece of hardware required to ingest and store massive amounts of in-vehicle data, along with the connectivity and compute capabilities they need to turn terabytes of data into high-performing AV algorithms, all underpinned by a software-agnostic virtual environment.

RAVEN includes the following core modules:

High Performance Compute: GPU support for compute intensive AV applications with virtualization support to run any AV software seamlessly and securely

Storage: Ingest and store up to 240TB of in-vehicle data in a swappable cassette with integrated compute for processing data in real time

Connectivity: Easily connects to CAN, Ethernet, and 3G/4G/5G with support for software-defined networking to enable secure over-the-air access from any location

Management: Secure remote data management, provisioning, and over-the-air updates with the ability to automate management through Ansible

"Accelerating the development of AVs requires the building and maintenance of fleets of test cars. This requires numerous pieces of hardware that all have to fit together into one system with seamless data collection. RAVEN simplifies that entire process," said Frank Murray, CTO of Klas. "With RAVEN, OEMs and Tier 1s get a flexible, modular solution with the key functions of datalogging, high performance compute, and connectivity all in a standard 19" rack format."

Klas has decades of experience working in highly regulated industries, like transport and defence. It's hardware, over the years has had to operate in extreme, and austere environments. All this learning has gone into each RAVEN module ensuring its ease of optimal performance. Klas' open, modular approach means that Tier 1s and OEMs can select best-of-breed hardware and software for Autonomous Vehicle development, all in a rugged vehicle-centric form factor.

"Self-driving cars must be trusted to perform in all road conditions and keep up with constantly evolving regulations, which is why it's critical to have a scalable solution that maximizes the number of test vehicles on the road at any given time. Instilling confidence in both regulators and consumers hinges on having evidence-based testing data collected at scale," said John Gallagher, CEO of Klas. "Historically, this has been difficult to do because of reliability and performance concerns along with size and power constraints, and we've solved both of those issues with RAVEN. It's rugged, compact, and truly built for the open road."

About Klas

Klas is an engineering and design company with over 30 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with purpose-built hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. The United States Departments of Defense, National and private railways, and autonomous vehicle research and development teams are amongst their foremost customers. For more information visit www.klasgroup.com .

