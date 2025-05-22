KLA Invests in Operations in Wales with the Opening of a $138 Million R&D and Manufacturing Facility

New complex builds on decades of SPTS Technologies' semiconductor equipment innovation

MILPITAS, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), a global leader in semiconductor process control and process-enabling technology, today announced the opening of its new $138 million research and development (R&D) and manufacturing center in Newport, Wales, U.K., continuing the company's history of regional investment. SPTS, KLA's Wales-based product division, has been leading semiconductor equipment innovation in Wales since 1984, winning multiple Queen's Awards for excellence in R&D and export, and attracting strong technical talent to the region.

KLA added the SPTS etch and deposition product lines to its portfolio in 2019, bringing complementary technologies, solutions and services together, and increasing the company's capacity to deliver for customers across the semiconductor industry. Reflecting the portfolio strength and growing customer demand, the new 237,000-square-foot Newport facility provides additional production and customer collaboration spaces, including 25,000 square feet of R&D clean rooms, 35,000 square feet of state-of-the-art manufacturing space and tool demo areas, all designed to support development of semiconductor process technologies across advanced packaging, power devices, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), radio frequency (RF) and photonics sector technology.

"KLA brings together expertise in process and process control, providing customers with the breadth and depth they need to innovate and improve device performance," said Dan Collins, site leader and general manager at KLA. "As industry drivers like AI increase demand for advanced chips, our expansion in Wales and strong product portfolio position us to meet that demand—building on our rich history and investing in new technology, talent and long-term community partnerships."

With capacity for 750 employees, KLA's new facility is expected to support the continued growth of the electronics ecosystem, serving as a center of engineering and manufacturing excellence, as well as an anchor for the larger community.

"We have a globally renowned compound semiconductor cluster here in Wales and the U.K. Government recognizes that this industry is a key driver for economic growth, and the U.K. Government has recently announced nearly £5 million to help build the talent pipeline," Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens explained. "KLA's investment in this new facility further strengthens our position as a leader in this vital and growing industry. Today's announcement is a celebration of KLA's commitment to innovation and to Wales as a growing hub of technological excellence and leadership."

