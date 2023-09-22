Kiwontech's Proposal Preliminarily Approved as ITU-T International Standard

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwontech, a leading South Korean Company in cybersecurity solutions, announces that its proposal for "Security Requirements and Countermeasures for Targeted Email Attacks (X.sr-ctea)" has been preliminarily approved as an international standard by the International Telecommunication Union Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T). This significant achievement reinforces Kiwontech's commitment to enhancing email security and thwarting targeted email attacks, including fraudulent fund transfers and data breaches.

The consent of Kiwontech's proposal took place during the ITU-T Standardization Meeting SG17 held at KINTEX in Goyang, South Korea, from August 29th to September 8th, 2023.

In May 2022, Kiwontech initiated the proposal for "Security Requirements and Countermeasures for Targeted Email Attacks" as a new item within ITU-T, and subsequently, diligently developed the standard document by incorporating feedback from ITU member countries. As a result, Kiwontech's proposal was consented as the international standard ahead of schedule, demonstrating Kiwontech's dedication to addressing email security challenges proactively.

The newly consented international standard encompasses a comprehensive set of security requirements, comprising more than 30 elements, ranging from defining targeted email attacks to addressing malicious code, fraudulent emails, and data leaks within the realm of email security.

Kiwontech, a member company of GDIN (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), anticipates that this international standard will play a pivotal role as the first global guideline for defending against targeted email attacks and improving email security. It is expected to serve as a reference point for countries and businesses worldwide when designing, developing, and implementing email security solutions. Additionally, this standard has the potential to contribute to the development of a global email security certification framework, addressing a critical gap in the cybersecurity landscape.

Commenting on the significance of this achievement, Kiwontech highlighted that email hacking currently constitutes over 80% of cyberattacks worldwide. The absence of internationally agreed-upon email security guidelines has hampered efforts to address this issue effectively. With the consent of "Security Requirements and Countermeasures for Targeted Email Attacks (X.sr-ctea)" as an ITU-T international standard, Kiwontech aims to facilitate the role of this standard as a global email security guideline.

SOURCE Kiwontech