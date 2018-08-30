Kirusa & MTN partner to launch roaming packs on InstaVoice ReachMe App in Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirusa, a global leader in communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises, and MTN Zambia, a leading telecom operator in Zambia, today announced the launch of roaming packages within InstaVoice ReachMe app.

ReachMe provides a unique telephony experience for users, converting regular phone calls into Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls, allowing users to make or receive such calls within the app. This is useful when a mobile user is roaming, out of network coverage or on flight mode, but with an active data connection. This could be data from a local sim card, roaming data, or a Wi-Fi network.

With the launch, MTN Zambia customers can now enjoy making and receiving voice calls while travelling, at rates lesser than traditional voice roaming packages. They can also conveniently roam where MTN Zambia has no roaming partners. To take advantage of this, MTN Zambia customers can purchase the ReachMe packs within the app and enjoy low roaming rates as they travel across the globe.

Seun Soladoye, Acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Zambia, said: "ReachMe is a refreshing innovation that solves a pain point for our frequent flyer audience. This app is an outcome of total re-thinking of roaming, and by clever integration with the cloud, drastically minimizes our costs thereby allowing us to roll out attractive roaming packages."

When a ReachMe call goes unanswered, MTN Zambia customers will receive Missed Call Alert or Voicemail, delivered over data. These can be accessed in the simple, visual and interactive interface of the app.

"Customers demand higher value, more convenience, and lower roaming rates, when traveling. ReachMe delivers on this promise with the number one network in Zambia - MTN Zambia. I'm delighted that MTN Zambia believes in the potential of voice-over-data solutions, in the context of a world that is increasingly getting connected over cloud," said Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder & CEO, Kirusa.

MTN Subscribers can download the InstaVoice ReachMe App from the following link - https://go.onelink.me/0Wz6/reachme

About MTN Zambia

MTN Zambia is part of the MTN Group a multi-national telecommunications company with a footprint in 22 countries in Africa and the Middle East. It started its operations in Zambia in 2005 after acquiring the then Telecel. It initially started as an exclusive GSM network providing voice and Short Message System (SMS) services.

The portfolio has grown to include voice (local and international), data, fixed and wireless internet, money transfer and other value added services.

The company is Zambia's market leader with the largest market share providing communications solutions across all the 10 provinces of Zambia. MTN Zambia's footprint is covered by 4G, 3G, Edge and 2G networks.

MTN Zambia is the country's fastest growing and most innovative network and is highly acclaimed for its quality network and dynamic tariff billing system. The company puts its customers at the forefront and uses its position on the market to uplift people's lives and communities through a robust Corporate Social Investment programme in Education, Health (United Against Malaria), and preservation of the country's cultural heritage through sponsorship of traditional ceremonies.

About Kirusa

Kirusa is a global leader in providing communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises. Kirusa's solutions include InstaVoice ReachMe, a voice-over-data solution to help users receive their GSM calls over data in a mobile app, while helping carriers leverage the power of data to enrich the calling experience of their subscribers; InstaVoice®, a unique call completion solution for users that bundles voicemail, missed calls, availability, and ring, and helps mobile carriers monetize missed calls in their networks; Kirusa Konnect™, a Communications Platform as a Sevice (CPaaS) for enterprises that helps bolster enterprise-customer engagement over mobile channels; and Kirusa Channels, that offer users access to live voice blogs from their favorite celebrities, sports clubs, news portals and other streams. Kirusa solutions are deployed in 46 countries, with 50 mobile carrier partnerships in Africa, Asia, and LatAm. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and highly reliable, scalable multimodal & cloud platforms, which manage over 2.5 billion calls and 100 million active mobile users across the globe, every month. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents. For more information, visit: www.kirusa.com

For further details contact:

Lisa Mulozi

Communications and CSI Manager

MTN Zambia

Y'ello House

Plot No. a/255/609

Lusaka

Mobile: +260 966 220 103

Email: lisa.mulozi@mtn.com

For Kirusa

Jayna Parikh

E-mail：jparikh@kirusa.com

