Kirobo makes crypto transfer 'undo button' available for UNI, Chainlink, BNB, USDT, Sushi & KIRO transactions

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirobo , a leading cryptocurrency solutions developer, has announced that its crypto transfer 'undo button' is now available for transactions involving UNI, Chainlink, BNB, USDT, Sushi coin, as well as its native utility token KIRO. This extends the reach of Kirobo's solution to over 4.5 million holders of these coins.

The 'undo' solution, which has so far only been deployable for BTC and ETH transactions, represents Kirobo's first product, and allows users to reverse a crypto transfer sent in error — eliminating the myriad of human error risks inherent to the execution of crypto transactions. The company plans to integrate its solutions across several crypto exchanges over the course of 2021.

Tel Aviv based Kirobo is a blockchain technology company that provides state-of-the-art tools to crypto users and companies, helping them gain better control of their funds. Kirobo is currently helping large scale intermediaries, crypto exchanges and payments companies offer their users unprecedented levels of transaction security.

Earlier this month, Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency technology solutions provider DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc . (DigiMax) announced a strategic investment in Kirobo, geared towards expediting the release of Kirobo's soon to be launched wealth management and crypto transaction security products. Kirobo also recently announced the addition of crypto pioneer Brock Pierce to its Advisory Board, where he will provide strategic guidance around the global launch of the company's portfolio of products. Pierce previously co-founded EOS Alliance, Block.one, Blockchain Capital, Tether, and Mastercoin and currently serves as Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation.

Kirobo has also developed a range of additional bespoke solutions tailored to crypto holders and merchants - designed to further improve the DeFi ecosystem. Those solutions are set for release over the course of Q2 and Q3. Elements of Kirobo's new tech solutions have helped the company yield two highly revered grants from the Israel Innovation Authority.

Commenting on the announcement, Asaf Naim, Kirobo CEO said: "The entire spectrum of crypto users, from entry level participants to seasoned traders, stand to benefit greatly from Kirobo's breakthrough transaction 'undo' feature, which eliminates the risk of fund losses due to human error. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, with mainstream and institutional involvement intensifying, this type of robust transaction safety net will become an industry centrepiece. We've all heard the horror stories of funds being sent to the wrong address or the wrong type of address, or in many unfortunate cases, wallet addresses that are simply missing one digit.

At Kirobo, we want to make crypto management as seamless and secure as online banking, and ultimately, grant crypto users better control of their money. Crossing this threshold represents a very important stage in the ongoing maturity of crypto finance, and further illustrates the viability of blockchain as a store of value. In the weeks and months ahead, we will be making our transaction undo feature available to more coins, and unveiling new features that will revolutionize the way funds are handled in the wider crypto space — underlining our credentials as the enablers of risk-free crypto transactions."

About Kirobo

Kirobo has a single mission: to provide crypto users and companies with state-of-the-art tools to gain better control of their funds. The company's final goal is to make blockchain as simple and secure as online banking. With support from the Israel Innovation Authority, Kirobo has already created logic layers over the Bitcoin and Ethereum network, and is rolling out advanced services and solutions on top of this layer. The company's logic layer functions by providing a unique transaction code that must be entered by the recipient in order to receive funds from the sender. Until the recipient has entered the correct code, the sender may retrieve the funds at any time.

