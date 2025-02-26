Kingdee Expands Its Footprint into the Middle East, Opening Qatar Office

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited（0268.HK）announced today the opening of its regional headquarters in Qatar's Free Zones, marking its official entry into the Middle East market. The establishment of this regional headquarters has been facilitated through the support of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth of Qatar, Invest Qatar, the investment promotion agency of Qatar and Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ). At the press conference, Kingdee was represented by Vice President Liu Zhongwen, General Manager of Kingdee International Business Center Liu Yujie.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar(third from the right)、H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority(second from the left)、Mohammed Al-Hardan, Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Department at QIA(first from the right)、Liu Zhongwen，Vice President of Kingdee(third from the left)、Liu Yujie，General Manager of Kingdee International Business Center (second from the right)

Founded in 1993, Kingdee is a globally renowned enterprise management cloud SaaS company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Expanding its global presence has been one of Kingdees key strategic objectives.

In December 2023, Kingdee and QIA announced an agreement in which QIA would invest around $200 million in the company. This investment recognised Kingdee as a category leader and key enabler of enterprise cloud transformation in China. The investment in Kingdee aligns with QIA's strategic objective to invest in leading companies and technologies in global digitalization trends. Robert Xu, Chairman and CEO of Kingdee Group，visited Qatar in December 2024 and decided to leverage Qatar as a bridgehead for expanding the footprint into the Middle East and North Africa markets, drive the digital transformation of local enterprises and supporting Qatar to achieve its "Qatar National Vision 2030".

He said: Today marks a pivotal moment in the global expansion plans of Kingdee. Following the investment by QIA in December 2023, we are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with Qatar by opening our first office in the Middle East, in Qatar's Free Zones. We are excited to collaborate with QIA, Invest Qatar and QFZ to bridge the gap between Kingdee and the Middle Eastern market, supporting Kingdee's inter-national growth strategy.

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA stated: "QIA has been an investor in Kingdee since 2023 and recognizes the company's expertise in enterprise digitalization and cloud services in China. We are confident that Kingdee will succeed in their expansion and will bring a valuable offering to the Middle East market."

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Kingdee to Qatar. The establishment of their regional headquarters in Qatar marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to attract leading global technology companies to our region. This collaboration underscores Qatar's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that supports innovation and digital transformation. We look forward to working closely with Kingdee, the Qatar Investment Authority, and the Qatar Free Zones Authority to drive forward our shared vision of economic growth and technological advancement, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy."

On this strategic move, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), said: "Kingdee's decision to establish its regional headquarters in our free zones reaffirms Qatar's position as a leading hub for digital innovation. This partnership, developed through the joint efforts of Qatar Investment Authority, Invest Qatar, and Qatar Free Zones Authority, reflects our collective drive to achieve Qatar's Third National Development Strategy — the final wave of the Qatar National Vision 2030. By integrating Kingdee's expertise into our technology ecosystem, we accelerate digital transfor-mation and strengthen Qatar's role as a gateway for next-generation solutions to drive economic diversification and sustainable growth."

QFZ will provide Kingdee with a strategically positioned platform to strengthen its regional presence, cultivate high-impact collaborations, and contribute to the evolution of enterprise digitalization.

As a publicly listed company with over 31 years of history, Kingdee has reinforced its product R&D and implementation capabilities through serving more than 7.4 million customers worldwide. Kingdee SaaS solutions are used in 172 countries and regions worldwide, supporting 42 languages and serving over 1000 customers to achieve overseas digital operations. "We are confident in our ability to deliver professional enterprise digital solutions to Qatar and the regional market."

Kingdee, leveraging its industry expertise and the management models of China's leading enterprises, can provide end-to-end digital solutions encompassing financial management, supply chain optimization, and production operations to local businesses. This empowers regional enterprises to enhance management efficiency and strengthen competitive capa-bilities.

The establishment of Kingdee Qatar represents a strategic milestone in Kingdee's commitment to delivering localized services from Qatar's Free Zones to global clients. Guided by the principle of "think globally, operate locally," the company will synergize regional business acumen with technological strengths, inte-grating AI-driven digital technologies and management expertise to provide compre-hensive one-stop solutions. This initiative will accelerate the development of the Middle East's software and internet industries through technological empowerment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628131/1.jpg