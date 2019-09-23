King Cobra Wins First Place "European Star Award" Again

King Cobra has won numerous awards since its debut. The waterslide is unique in its thrilling ride. As a whole, however, it is considered a game-changing waterslide because of its compelling appearance; it is the first in the world that offers its own theming built directly into the fiberglass. When installed with its original theme, it features bold red, black and white scales that create an imposing veneer over both its exterior and interior. Its sheer size also gains respect: It reaches a massive height of 50 feet (15.24 meters) with a length of 260 feet (790 meters). Yet, parks have many options with the impressive slide, because it can also be designed to match a park's own theming, being customized with unending variations.

"We're as proud today as we were the very first time we won a European Star Award," says Sohret Pakis, Director of Marketing and Communication for Polin Waterparks. "We take these awards very seriously because they are official recognition of our dedication to continuous R&D & delivering innovative, game-changing attractions. We will continue to focus on designing waterslides that promise experiences and ensure we maintain the trust of our partner parks. And we will never stop innovating, because our industry is evolving. So, we will continue to evolve, too.''

Including the award won by King Cobra, a total of nine awards were presented to our partner parks across Europe at this year's IAAPA Expo Europe which was hosted at Parc Asterix in Paris, France on September 16, 2019. This year, winners were selected across 14 categories by an international jury of 40 industry experts. In each category, members of the jury chose among European theme and water parks (including those in Russia and Turkey) with at least one operating attraction.

A huge congratulations to these award-winners:

Aqualand Frejus in France for First Place in "Europe's Best Thrill Water Slides" for Polin's King Cobra. Aqualand Frejus was the first park in France at which a King Cobra was installed. Other Aqualand facilities at which Polin has installed attractions are Aqualand Cap d'Agde, Aqualand St. Cyprien, Aqualand St. Cyr Sur Mer, Aqualand Maspolamas and Aqualand Bassin d'Arcachon.

Aquapark Istralandia in Istria, Croatia for Third Place in "Europe's Best Thrill Water Slides for Polin's Space Combo. Aquapark Istralandia was the first water park built in Croatia by Polin Waterparks.The park continues to expand every few years with Polin Waterparks signature slides, the most recent being Space Combo.

Rixos Premium Tekirova in Antalya, Turkey for Fifth Place in "Europe's Best Thrill Water Slides" for Polin's Surf Safari and Nineth Place in "Europe's Best Waterparks." The park also features several other Polin attractions: a Looping Rocket, Spheres, Surf Safari and a giant water-play structure. (Please see the video.)

Aqualand Frejus in France for Nineth Place in "Europe's Best Thrill Water Slides" for Polin's Storm Racer. Aqualand Frejus continues to expand every few years with Polin Waterparks signature slides, the most recent being Storm Racer. "Polin is now proud to have its own Storm Racer as a ride for adrenaline seekers in Aqualand Frejus. This is a high-end ride" explained Sohret Pakis. (Please see the video.)

Tropical Islands Resort in Krausnick, Germany for Sixth Place in "Europe's Best Family Waterslides'' for Polin's Jungle Splash Water Play Structure and Sixth Place in "Europe's Best Water Parks".

Tropical Islands Resort near Brandenburg, Germany, was already renowned as the largest indoor waterpark in the world. With the addition of multiple new aquatic attractions configured in a unique new way by premier waterslide designer Polin Waterparks (Istanbul), the resort has taken its moniker of being the "biggest" and pushed it to "beyond compare."

Tatralandia Aquapark in Mikulas, Slovakia for Eighth Place in "Europe's Best Family Waterslides'' for Polin's Family Turbolance." The Family Turbolance at Tatralandia Aquapark is the first Family Turbolance in Europe. It is a high capacity ride for 4-6 people.

The Land of Legends in Antalya, Turkey, for Third Place in "Europe's Best Waterparks." This entertainment facility features a long and varied list of attractions - from a five-star hotel to a dolphinarium, a wildlife park and a large water park called "Legends of Aqua."

About European Star Awards

Since 2012, the European Star Award has been bestowed on the eve of the IAAPA Expo Europe, and has established itself as the most important award in the European theme park industry in a very short time. This year, the organization celebrating the 8th edition in a row and during this period the award has become Europe's most important award for the leisure industry. This award is dedicated explicitly to the European theme park industry, bringing attention to entrepreneurial courage and innovations.

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,000 waterpark projects in 105 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

