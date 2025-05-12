Kimera® Labs Named Semifinalist in $101 Million XPRIZE Healthspan Competition for Pioneering Innovations in Healthy Aging

Leading Exosome Biotechnology Company Advances in Global Effort to Extend Healthy Human Lifespan

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimera Labs, Inc., the pioneer in therapeutic exosome biotechnology, is proud to announce its selection as a semifinalist in the prestigious $101 million XPRIZE Healthspan competition. This milestone recognizes Kimera's groundbreaking work in developing cutting-edge exosome-based therapeutics aimed at significantly extending the healthy, active years of human life.

Focused Ultrasound can target specific areas of the brain allowing enhanced exosome uptake. Increased numbers of exosomes are identifiable in regions of the hippocampus targeted by focused ultrasound. The first light based image in the world of an Exosome using novel dSTORM fluorescence microscopy techniques as employed by Kimera Labs

The original XPRIZE, awarded in 2004, created a new model for solving big challenges in an open, incentive-based competition. By offering $10 million for private spaceflight, it sparked the commercial space industry and proved that bold goals, clear rules, and global participation could drive breakthrough innovation across any field.

XPRIZE Healthspan, launched by XPRIZE in 2023, is a global initiative designed to accelerate breakthroughs in science and technology that enhance human healthspan—the period of life spent in good health. Kimera Labs' advancement to the semifinalist stage places it among the top 40 teams selected from over 660 registered applicants across 58 countries—an elite group of innovators working to transform the future of aging and healthcare.

Founded in 2012, Kimera Labs is internationally recognized for its groundbreaking clinical-grade exosome products and leadership in regenerative science. Using an FDA-approved, pre-COVID single-donor perinatal MSC cell line, Kimera produces purified, cell-free exosome biologics in its 27,000 sq. ft. FDA-inspected, cGMP facility in Miami, setting a new standard for purity, safety, and potency. Its flagship product, XoGlo®, is approved for Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting post-COVID Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), underscoring Kimera's commitment to advancing validated therapies for tissue regeneration, immune modulation, and healthy aging.

"We are honored to be recognized as a semifinalist in XPRIZE Healthspan," said Duncan Ross, PhD, Founder and CEO of Kimera Labs. "This achievement reflects our team's decade-long dedication to scientific excellence, innovation, and our mission to harness the potential of exosomes to enhance human health and longevity. The potential to live past 100 years, or even to 300, exists today, and the collaborations that will be born of this XPRIZE competition will get us there."

As part of the competition, Kimera Labs has partnered with Sheldon Jordan, MD, and the Regenesis Project to combine its hyper-isolated perinatal exosome technology with low-intensity focused ultrasound targeting the brain. This novel platform has shown promising preclinical results, published by the group in Nature Scientific Reports in October of 2023, unlocking the potential to mitigate age-related diseases, promote tissue regeneration, and enhance overall vitality.

"XPRIZE Healthspan is a pivotal opportunity to advance global health," said Dr. Jordan. "We are excited to join forces with Kimera Labs to accelerate the development of transformative breakthroughs in healthy aging."

XPRIZE Healthspan will culminate in 2030 with the awarding of the grand prize to the team that demonstrates the most promising and scalable solution for extending healthspan and improving quality of life worldwide.

About Kimera Labs, Inc.:

Founded by Duncan Ross PhD in 2012, Kimera Labs is a leading clinical stage exosome biotechnology company specializing in the development of exosome therapeutics. Leveraging an FDA-approved single-donor pre-covid perinatal MSC cell line and over a decade of scientific leadership, Kimera operates out of a 27,000 sq. ft., FDA-inspected GMP-certified facility in Miramar, Florida. Kimera is advancing the frontier of exosome science with a steadfast commitment to innovation, precision, and improving human health across the lifespan.

About The Regenesis Project:

The Regenesis Project by neurologist Sheldon Jordan MD is actively engaged in numerous clinical research studies that give patients access to cutting edge therapeutic modalities including focused ultrasound, TMS, and light therapy. Our ongoing clinical trials cover conditions such as dementia, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression, and OCD as well as chronic pain and coma.

About XPRIZE:

XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at xprize.org .

About Exosomes:

Exosomes are 80-130nm secretions from all cell types that carry signaling cargo such as proteins and RNA. Kimera Labs develops exosome products from many cell sources including Mesenchymal Stem Cells for therapeutic use. Learn more about exosomes at exosomes.com.

Experience the Kimera Difference, the original exosome since 2014. Learn more at www.kimeralabs.com

