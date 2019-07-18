Kimble Applications launches new office in Melbourne as it seeks further growth in Australia and New Zealand

Steve Litsos has been appointed General Manager for ANZ region

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimble Applications, the leading provider in Professional Services Automation (PSA), announced today it has opened an ANZ office, right in the heart of Melbourne's business district. Kimble's first office in the southern hemisphere will help the company service existing clients in the region, and provide a platform to grow in a less saturated PSA market than North America and EMEA.

Steve Litsos, a former long standing customer of Kimble, has been appointed General Manager for the region, and will lead the company's efforts from the Collins Street office in Melbourne. The key to Kimble's strategy in Australia is working closely with Salesforce Australia. Kimble is the leading independent software vendor on the Salesforce platform in Europe and the company has aspirations to achieve the same distinction in ANZ.

Litsos is accomplished within the professional services industry and will bring his own experiences to help Kimble customers overcome their own pain points and increase their best practice behaviour with the platform. The professional services sector in Australia is set to be one of the largest industries and employers, having already grown by 30% since 2010.

Steve Litsos, General Manager ANZ, Kimble Applications, said: "Kimble's commitment to its existing customers and the growing ANZ market is reflected in the company's intention to launch a new physical presence in the ANZ region. The PSA market here is relatively new, and there is an opportunity to become the key dominant player. We're very excited to offer local support and help customers understand the Kimble product as it continually develops. As a former customer, I was a huge Kimble evangelist, but the one area I felt could be improved was localised support. I really think with that now in place we'll be able to help customers get the most out of Kimble."

Kimble's CEO Sean Hoban said: "We already have an existing pool of customers from the Australian and New Zealand professional services industries and we're excited to build an even greater presence in a growing market. As well as traditional professional services companies, many large enterprises are also experiencing the servitization trend, where increasing revenue is coming from selling the expertise of their people, versus just a product. Tools such as Kimble's PSA help them to manage this transition sustainably."

Kimble has offices across North America, in Boston, MA, Park City, UT, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA and San Francisco, CA as well as in London, UK, where it was founded in 2010.

About Kimble Applications

Kimble Applications helps professional service businesses by improving business performance, increasing visibility, and providing enhanced company collaboration. Kimble is dedicated to the production of unique management solutions delivered through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. The members of the Kimble management team are recognized professional services experts, having founded, managed, and grown several successful IT and management consulting organizations. They have experienced first-hand the business problems which result from the lack of adequate software available to manage professional services. The team has harnessed the best practice and unique intellectual property gained in their careers, along with detailed design input from a range of experts from leading firms across the globe.

