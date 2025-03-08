KIDZ BOP KIDS BREAK GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE AT WEMBLEY ARENA!

News provided byKIDZ BOP
08 Mar, 2025, 18:30 GMT
MAKING HISTORY AS THE YOUNGEST ENSEMBLE TO HEADLINE ARENA SHOW
LONDON, March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, has officially broken a Guinness World Records title, becoming the youngest music ensemble to headline an arena show with an average age of 14 years and 168 days. The milestone moment was made official during the KIDZ BOP Live show at London's OVO Arena Wembley, where a Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed their new record-breaking achievement in front of the huge crowd of young pop fans.
KIDZ BOP surpasses Justin Bieber who previously performed on the iconic Wembley stage at age 16. The KIDZ BOP Kids wowed fans with an unforgettable show, full of eye-popping stage design, interactive elements and the hilarious Daddy Dance Off.
Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford presented KIDZ BOP with the official certificate on stage, solidifying their place in the record books.
The achievement comes off the back of the recent announcement of the new for 2025 KIDZ BOP Live Certified BOP Tour, which begins this summer in the United States, with 60+ shows announced. KIDZ BOP Kids Aleah, Cliff, Matty and Shila – will take the stage to perform the biggest BOPs from the new album 'KIDZ BOP 50' including, "espresso" and "HOT TO GO!" as well as KIDZ BOP classics.
Spin Master's fantasy adventure children's franchise, Unicorn Academy, returns as an official sponsor of KIDZ BOP Live, following a successful 2024 partnership. The collaboration will feature on-screen content and 15 pop-up activations in select cities, where fans can experience the magic of Unicorn Academy through exclusive experiences, such as prizes, photo ops, and more.
KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour Dates
|
Date
|
City
|
Venue
|
Saturday, June 14, 2025
|
Stamford, CT* (2 Shows)
|
Palace Theatre
|
Thursday, June 19, 2025
|
Hershey, PA
|
GIANT Center
|
Friday, June 20, 2025
|
Raleigh, NC
|
Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|
Saturday, June 21, 2025
|
Charlotte, NC
|
PNC Music Pavilion
|
Sunday, June 22, 2025
|
Greensboro, NC
|
White Oak Amphitheatre
|
Thursday, June 26, 2025
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|
Friday, June 27, 2025
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Daily's Place
|
Saturday, June 28, 2025
|
Alpharetta, GA
|
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|
Sunday, June 29, 2025
|
Franklin, TN
|
FirstBank Amphitheater
|
Thursday, July 3, 2025
|
Gilford, NH
|
BankNH Pavilion
|
Saturday, July 5, 2025
|
Bangor, ME
|
Maine Savings Amphitheater
|
Sunday, July 6, 2025
|
Bethel, NY
|
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|
Thursday, July 10, 2025
|
Richmond, VA
|
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
|
Friday, July 11, 2025
|
Wantagh, NY
|
Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
|
Saturday, July 12, 2025
|
Holmdel, NJ
|
PNC Bank Arts Center
|
Sunday, July 13, 2025
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|
Thursday, July 17, 2025
|
Wilmington, NC
|
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
|
Friday, July 18, 2025
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Pier Six Pavilion
|
Saturday, July 19, 2025
|
Boston, MA (2 Shows)
|
Leader Bank Pavilion
|
Sunday, July 20, 2025
|
Wallingford, CT
|
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
|
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
|
Columbus, OH*
|
Ohio State Fair
|
Thursday, July 24, 2025
|
Clarkston, MI
|
Pine Knob Music Theatre
|
Friday, July 25, 2025
|
Noblesville, IN
|
Ruoff Music Center
|
Sunday, July 27, 2025
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
PNC Pavilion
|
Thursday, July 31, 2025
|
Burgettstown, PA
|
The Pavilion at Star Lake
|
Friday, August 1, 2025
|
Saratoga Springs, NY
|
Broadview Stage at SPAC
|
Saturday, August 2, 2025
|
Camden, NJ
|
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
|
Sunday, August 3, 2025
|
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|
Blossom Music Center
|
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
|
West Allis, WI*
|
Wisconsin State Fair
|
Thursday, August 7, 2025
|
Birmingham, AL
|
Coca-Cola Amphitheater
|
Friday, August 8, 2025
|
Macon, GA
|
Atrium Health Amphitheater
|
Saturday, August 9, 2025
|
Tampa, FL
|
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
The Zoo Amphitheatre
|
Thursday, August 14, 2025
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Starlight Theatre
|
Friday, August 15, 2025
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
|
Saturday, August 16, 2025
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Sunday, August 17, 2025
|
Des Moines, IA*
|
Iowa State Fair
|
Thursday, August 21, 2025
|
Toronto, ON
|
Budweiser Stage
|
Friday, August 22, 2025
|
Buffalo, NY
|
Darien Lake Amphitheater
|
Saturday, August 23, 2025
|
Syracuse, NY*+
|
NY State Fair
|
Wednesday August 27, 2025
|
Toledo, OH
|
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
|
Thursday, August 28, 2025
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
DeVos Performance Hall
|
Sunday, August 31, 2025
|
Council Bluffs, IA
|
Mid-America Center
|
Friday, September 5, 2025
|
Boise, ID
|
The Egyptian Theatre
|
Saturday, September 6, 2025
|
Spokane, WA
|
Fox Theater
|
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
|
Puyallup, WA*
|
Washington State Fair
|
Thursday, September 11, 2025
|
Ridgefield, WA
|
Cascades Amphitheater
|
Friday, September 12, 2025
|
Bend, OR
|
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|
Saturday, September 13, 2025
|
Wheatland, CA
|
Toyota Amphitheatre
|
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Arizona Financial Theatre
|
Thursday, September 18, 2025
|
San Diego, CA
|
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|
Friday, September 19, 2025
|
Mountain View, CA
|
Shoreline Amphitheatre
|
Saturday, September 20, 2025
|
Anaheim, CA
|
Honda Center
|
Sunday, September 21, 2025
|
Henderson, NV
|
Lee's Family Forum
|
Thursday, September 25, 2025
|
Ridgedale, MO
|
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
|
Friday, September 26, 2025
|
Irving, TX
|
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|
Saturday, September 27, 2025
|
Austin, TX
|
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|
Sunday, September 28, 2025
|
Houston, TX
|
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|
Friday, October 3, 2025
|
Sandy, UT
|
Sandy Amphitheater
|
Saturday, October 4, 2025
|
Morrison, CO
|
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|
Sunday, October 5, 2025
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Isleta Amphitheater
*Non Live Nation Dates
+Free Event, no on-sale
About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits, "sung by kids for kids". Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has generated 14 billion streams and currently records in 5 different languages. The brand connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships, a dedicated channel on SiriusXM (KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135) and live tours. Each year, KIDZ BOP LIVE, the ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown-ups) hits all major cities across the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP .com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.
ABOUT GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS:
What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media, and live events.
Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Through our in-house production arm, GWR Studios, we create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners, and digital platforms. Our Entertainment Services division brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of live experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records.
Whatever the medium, our ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun, and positive place. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.
ABOUT SPIN MASTER
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®,Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.
For press inquiries, interviews, or further details, please contact:
UK - Hannah Shire, Thirty8 London, 07967890214
US - Eva Ross, DKC, 201-519-4180
PHOTOS HERE: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/b6d3f1su8l1dl0rhgmvxz/APMJXeQajPkXf8bXBuWryi8?rlkey=9vqhx0q7ff0k0c8ndy2pqjlod&st=tv4cs4b6&dl=0
Credit: Tristan Fewings, Getty Images
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636966/KIDZ_BOP_logo_Logo.jpg
Share this article