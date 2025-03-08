KIDZ BOP KIDS BREAK GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE AT WEMBLEY ARENA!

MAKING HISTORY AS THE YOUNGEST ENSEMBLE TO HEADLINE ARENA SHOW 

LONDON, March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, has officially broken a Guinness World Records title, becoming the youngest music ensemble to headline an arena show with an average age of 14 years and 168 days. The milestone moment was made official during the KIDZ BOP Live show at London's OVO Arena Wembley, where a Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed their new record-breaking achievement in front of the huge crowd of young pop fans.

KIDZ BOP surpasses Justin Bieber who previously performed on the iconic Wembley stage at age 16. The KIDZ BOP Kids wowed fans with an unforgettable show, full of eye-popping stage design, interactive elements and the hilarious Daddy Dance Off.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford presented KIDZ BOP with the official certificate on stage, solidifying their place in the record books.

The achievement comes off the back of the recent announcement of the new for 2025 KIDZ BOP Live Certified BOP Tour, which begins this summer in the United States, with 60+ shows announced. KIDZ BOP Kids Aleah, Cliff, Matty and Shila – will take the stage to perform the biggest BOPs from the new album 'KIDZ BOP 50' including, "espresso" and "HOT TO GO!" as well as KIDZ BOP classics.

Spin Master's fantasy adventure children's franchise, Unicorn Academy, returns as an official sponsor of KIDZ BOP Live, following a successful 2024 partnership. The collaboration will feature on-screen content and 15 pop-up activations in select cities, where fans can experience the magic of Unicorn Academy through exclusive experiences, such as prizes, photo ops, and more.

KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour Dates

Date

City

Venue

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Stamford, CT* (2 Shows)

Palace Theatre

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Hershey, PA

GIANT Center

Friday, June 20, 2025

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Greensboro, NC

White Oak Amphitheatre

Thursday, June 26, 2025

West Palm Beach, FL

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Friday, June 27, 2025

Jacksonville, FL

Daily's Place

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Alpharetta, GA

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Franklin, TN

FirstBank Amphitheater

Thursday, July 3, 2025

Gilford, NH

BankNH Pavilion

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Bangor, ME

Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sunday, July 6, 2025

Bethel, NY

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Thursday, July 10, 2025

Richmond, VA

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Friday, July 11, 2025

Wantagh, NY

Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Wilmington, NC

Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Friday, July 18, 2025

Baltimore, MD

Pier Six Pavilion

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Boston, MA (2 Shows)

Leader Bank Pavilion

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Wallingford, CT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Columbus, OH*

Ohio State Fair

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Clarkston, MI

Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, July 25, 2025

Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Music Center

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Cincinnati, OH

PNC Pavilion

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Burgettstown, PA

The Pavilion at Star Lake

Friday, August 1, 2025

Saratoga Springs, NY

Broadview Stage at SPAC

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Camden, NJ

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Blossom Music Center

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

West Allis, WI*

Wisconsin State Fair

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Birmingham, AL

Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Friday, August 8, 2025

Macon, GA

Atrium Health Amphitheater

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Oklahoma City, OK

The Zoo Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 14, 2025

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre

Friday, August 15, 2025

Tinley Park, IL

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 16, 2025

St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Des Moines, IA*

Iowa State Fair

Thursday, August 21, 2025

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Friday, August 22, 2025

Buffalo, NY

Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Syracuse, NY*+

NY State Fair

Wednesday August 27, 2025

Toledo, OH

Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Grand Rapids, MI

DeVos Performance Hall

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Council Bluffs, IA

Mid-America Center

Friday, September 5, 2025

Boise, ID

The Egyptian Theatre

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Spokane, WA

Fox Theater

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Puyallup, WA*

Washington State Fair

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Ridgefield, WA

Cascades Amphitheater

Friday, September 12, 2025

Bend, OR

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Wheatland, CA

Toyota Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Financial Theatre

Thursday, September 18, 2025

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Friday, September 19, 2025

Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Henderson, NV

Lee's Family Forum

Thursday, September 25, 2025

Ridgedale, MO

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Friday, September 26, 2025

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Austin, TX

Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Houston, TX

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Friday, October 3, 2025

Sandy, UT

Sandy Amphitheater

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Albuquerque, NM

Isleta Amphitheater

*Non Live Nation Dates
+Free Event, no on-sale

About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits, "sung by kids for kids". Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has generated 14 billion streams and currently records in 5 different languages. The brand connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships, a dedicated channel on SiriusXM (KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135) and live tours. Each year, KIDZ BOP LIVE, the ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown-ups) hits all major cities across the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP .com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

ABOUT GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS:
What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media, and live events.  

Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Through our in-house production arm, GWR Studios, we create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners, and digital platforms. Our Entertainment Services division brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of live experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records.  

Whatever the medium, our ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun, and positive place. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.  

ABOUT SPIN MASTER 
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®,Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

For press inquiries, interviews, or further details, please contact:

UK - Hannah Shire, Thirty8 London, 07967890214

US - Eva Ross, DKC, 201-519-4180

PHOTOS HERE: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/b6d3f1su8l1dl0rhgmvxz/APMJXeQajPkXf8bXBuWryi8?rlkey=9vqhx0q7ff0k0c8ndy2pqjlod&st=tv4cs4b6&dl=0

Credit: Tristan Fewings, Getty Images

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636966/KIDZ_BOP_logo_Logo.jpg 