KIDZ BOP KIDS BREAK GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE AT WEMBLEY ARENA!

MAKING HISTORY AS THE YOUNGEST ENSEMBLE TO HEADLINE ARENA SHOW

LONDON, March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, has officially broken a Guinness World Records title, becoming the youngest music ensemble to headline an arena show with an average age of 14 years and 168 days. The milestone moment was made official during the KIDZ BOP Live show at London's OVO Arena Wembley, where a Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed their new record-breaking achievement in front of the huge crowd of young pop fans.

KIDZ BOP surpasses Justin Bieber who previously performed on the iconic Wembley stage at age 16. The KIDZ BOP Kids wowed fans with an unforgettable show, full of eye-popping stage design, interactive elements and the hilarious Daddy Dance Off.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford presented KIDZ BOP with the official certificate on stage, solidifying their place in the record books.

The achievement comes off the back of the recent announcement of the new for 2025 KIDZ BOP Live Certified BOP Tour, which begins this summer in the United States, with 60+ shows announced. KIDZ BOP Kids Aleah, Cliff, Matty and Shila – will take the stage to perform the biggest BOPs from the new album 'KIDZ BOP 50' including, "espresso" and "HOT TO GO!" as well as KIDZ BOP classics.

Spin Master's fantasy adventure children's franchise, Unicorn Academy, returns as an official sponsor of KIDZ BOP Live, following a successful 2024 partnership. The collaboration will feature on-screen content and 15 pop-up activations in select cities, where fans can experience the magic of Unicorn Academy through exclusive experiences, such as prizes, photo ops, and more.

KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour Dates

Date City Venue Saturday, June 14, 2025 Stamford, CT* (2 Shows) Palace Theatre Thursday, June 19, 2025 Hershey, PA GIANT Center Friday, June 20, 2025 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park Saturday, June 21, 2025 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Sunday, June 22, 2025 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre Thursday, June 26, 2025 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Friday, June 27, 2025 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Saturday, June 28, 2025 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sunday, June 29, 2025 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater Thursday, July 3, 2025 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion Saturday, July 5, 2025 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater Sunday, July 6, 2025 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Thursday, July 10, 2025 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront Friday, July 11, 2025 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater Saturday, July 12, 2025 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Sunday, July 13, 2025 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Thursday, July 17, 2025 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion Friday, July 18, 2025 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion Saturday, July 19, 2025 Boston, MA (2 Shows) Leader Bank Pavilion Sunday, July 20, 2025 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Columbus, OH* Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 24, 2025 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Friday, July 25, 2025 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Sunday, July 27, 2025 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion Thursday, July 31, 2025 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake Friday, August 1, 2025 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC Saturday, August 2, 2025 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Sunday, August 3, 2025 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Tuesday, August 5, 2025 West Allis, WI* Wisconsin State Fair Thursday, August 7, 2025 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater Friday, August 8, 2025 Macon, GA Atrium Health Amphitheater Saturday, August 9, 2025 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre Thursday, August 14, 2025 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Friday, August 15, 2025 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Saturday, August 16, 2025 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sunday, August 17, 2025 Des Moines, IA* Iowa State Fair Thursday, August 21, 2025 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Friday, August 22, 2025 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Saturday, August 23, 2025 Syracuse, NY*+ NY State Fair Wednesday August 27, 2025 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Thursday, August 28, 2025 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall Sunday, August 31, 2025 Council Bluffs, IA Mid-America Center Friday, September 5, 2025 Boise, ID The Egyptian Theatre Saturday, September 6, 2025 Spokane, WA Fox Theater Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Puyallup, WA* Washington State Fair Thursday, September 11, 2025 Ridgefield, WA Cascades Amphitheater Friday, September 12, 2025 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Saturday, September 13, 2025 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre Thursday, September 18, 2025 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Friday, September 19, 2025 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Saturday, September 20, 2025 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Sunday, September 21, 2025 Henderson, NV Lee's Family Forum Thursday, September 25, 2025 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Friday, September 26, 2025 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Saturday, September 27, 2025 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater Sunday, September 28, 2025 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Friday, October 3, 2025 Sandy, UT Sandy Amphitheater Saturday, October 4, 2025 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Sunday, October 5, 2025 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

*Non Live Nation Dates

+Free Event, no on-sale

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits, "sung by kids for kids". Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has generated 14 billion streams and currently records in 5 different languages. The brand connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships, a dedicated channel on SiriusXM (KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135) and live tours. Each year, KIDZ BOP LIVE, the ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown-ups) hits all major cities across the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP .com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

ABOUT GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS:

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media, and live events.

Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Through our in-house production arm, GWR Studios, we create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners, and digital platforms. Our Entertainment Services division brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of live experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records.

Whatever the medium, our ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun, and positive place. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

ABOUT SPIN MASTER

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®,Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

