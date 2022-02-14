Kidney Stones Management Market to hit $3.2 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing awareness among people regarding overall kidney health will foster the overall business landscape. Moreover, numerous initiatives undertaken by government and industry players to create awareness regarding prevention of chronic kidney disorders is expected to benefit the market development. Also, advantages associated with early diagnosis of kidney stones and timely treatment of kidney stones will create higher demand for nephrolithiasis management in healthcare facilities, thereby propelling industry demand over the forecast period.

Kidney stones management industry from Uric acid segment accounted for USD 150.9 million in 2021. Uric acid stone formation is closely related to dietary intake, metabolic syndromes, diabetes type 2, obesity, and low urine pH values. The recurrence of these stones can be prevented by maintaining urine pH, changing diet, and consuming more fluids. Thus, changing dietary habitat and rising incidence of uric acid kidney stones is slated to spur the segment in the foreseeable future.

Changing dietary habitat and rising incidence of uric acid kidney stones is projected to spur the uric acid segment in the given time period.

Asia Pacific kidney stones management industry is growing significantly attributed to the emerging countries of China , India and South Korea that have arisen to be potential business ground for kidney stone management.

Major players operating in global market include Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Dornier MedTech, Coloplast, etc.

The abdominal X-ray segment is estimated to reach USD 514.1 million by 2028. Abdominal X-ray is one of the foremost imaging modalities used for diagnosing kidney stones, since 75% of stones can be detected by this technique.

Kidney stones management market from Percutaneous nephrolithotomy segment accounted for 12.6% business share in 2021. PCNL is a preferred treatment modality used in case of larger kidney stones that are over 2cm in diameter and located in kidney. The technique is minimally invasive that involves keyhole surgery carried out through an incision in skin. This treatment method is especially used for large and odd shaped stones that cannot be treated with ESWL or ureteroscopy. Such advantages associated with percutaneous nephrolithotomy will significantly uptake the segmental expansion during the forecast timeline.

Asia Pacific kidney stones management market is set to register 9% CAGR through 2028. The high growth is attributed to the emerging countries of China, India and South Korea that have arisen to be potential business ground for market share over the coming years. Also, rising unmet medical needs, increasing pressure to limit healthcare costs, and rapidly developing medical infrastructure are some of the pivotal factors driving the gains in this region.

