Kick Starting Epic 20th Anniversary Celebrations of Harry Potter & The Philosopher's Stone Film... Tom Felton to Join 'Back to Hogwarts' Global Fan Event

Two decades later, Harry Potter has become a pop culture phenomenon and the film has since inspired millions of people across the world to fall in love with the magic of the wizarding world. Today, the official Harry Potter Fan Club has over 37 million members and continues to welcome generations of new fans every day.

In honour of this special anniversary, between September and December the Wizarding World invites the fan community to celebrate 20 Years of Movie Magic from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, beginning with a live digital event to mark Back to Hogwarts Day on 1st September. Over 1.1 million global fans tuned in last year, and 2021's departure is set to be even more spectacular.

"Back to Hogwarts Global Fan Celebration | 20 Years of Harry Potter Movie Magic" is presented by the Harry Potter Fan Club and will be hosted by celebrity DJ and self-proclaimed superfan Yinka Bokinni, with a special guest appearance from Tom Felton. Yinka will guide fans through an interactive celebration of 20 years of fandom and share breaking news and features that Harry Potter fans will not want to miss.

Tune in to Wizarding World YouTube from 10.30am (BST) on 1st September to watch live or on-demand. Don't forget to follow the excitement on social media with #20YearsofMovieMagic.

Fans will also be able to discover how it might feel to start their own journeys to Hogwarts by trying out the new Platform Nine and Three-Quarters Instagram filter, available on Wizarding World's Instagram channel from 1st September. In the words of Molly Weasley, "Best do it with a bit of a run if you're nervous"!

Providing fans of all ages with a host of ways to engage with the celebrations, new exclusive content focused on 20 Magical Moments from the first film will be released every Wizarding Wednesday including games, quizzes and secrets from the crew who brought it to life. Today, the first moment in the series goes live as Mina Lima, the graphic design duo behind Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, present a behind-the-scenes video offering fascinating insights into how the iconic Hogwarts Letter was created, go to the 20th Anniversary Hub on WizardingWorld.com and check it out.

The Wizarding World offers something for every fan to enjoy, from getting lost in J.K. Rowling's original Harry Potter novels, reliving the timeless film magic, through to exploring immersive retail experiences and discovering unique live entertainment which brings the magic to life.

There is so much in store, including more details to come on the hotly anticipated 'Harry Potter' Quiz Show and a chance to find out which famous faces share your Hogwarts house…fans are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for more announcements and join the official Harry Potter Fan Club to be the first to get the latest news.

For more information, head to the 20th Anniversary Hub housed on WizardingWorld.com for the latest announcements: www.HarryPotterMovie20.com

The livestream will take place at 10.30 (BST) at http://wizarding.world/BackToHogwarts2021

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter & The Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

