KHARON LAUNCHES API TO SEAMLESSLY INTEGRATE DYNAMIC EXPOSURE SCORES ACROSS RISK MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS

New Solution Provides Businesses and Institutions Direct Access to Kharon's Core for Real-Time Global Risk Insights

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon, a leader in data analytics and technology, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated API. With this release, Kharon extends the powerful capabilities of the Kharon platform, offering businesses direct access to real-time, actionable insights from the Kharon Core to strengthen their risk management operations.

The Kharon Core is recognized as the world's most comprehensive source of insights on entities tied to sanctions, export controls, investment restrictions, forced labor, and other global security risks. Built on a proprietary platform that combines AI, advanced analytics, and subject matter expertise, Kharon delivers data that goes beyond traditional adverse media and government list screening, empowering decision-makers with critical risk insights on customers and commercial partners. These insights drive sophisticated risk management across financial crimes compliance, trade controls, supply chain integrity, and investment analysis.

"We've seen consistent demand for a Kharon API, and we've taken the time to build it carefully to deliver the most extensible and robust capabilities for our clients and partners," said Benjamin Schmidt, President, Product + Technology. "In any situation where global insight is critical—whether it's screening customers, assessing supply chain vulnerabilities, evaluating investment risks, or analyzing threat typologies—our API delivers indispensable insights. We're excited to see what people build with it—it's Kharon for whatever's next."

Kharon's API enables users to search the Kharon Core, confirm matched entities, and access detailed reports on risk topics alongside Kharon's proprietary Dynamic Exposure Scores. Built on patented technology, Dynamic Exposure Scores deliver powerful insights identifying pathways to sources of risk, offering precise exposure levels with visual explanations of underlying factors. With integrated access to Kharon ClearView , the API also provides advanced visual link analysis, revealing complex connections within global risk networks. This direct, scalable access to the Kharon Core equips organizations to swiftly assess the global security exposure of their customers, suppliers, and investment holdings.

Traditional adverse media monitoring products, long a cornerstone of compliance and risk management, are often limited in scope and accuracy. Kharon's platform and new API address these limitations by incorporating the widest array of data sources into its analysis. This broad data foundation, coupled with Kharon's patented AI technology, provides a reliable, nuanced view of risk that goes far beyond media mentions and government black lists.

"Our clients have relied on Kharon ClearView to gain a deeper understanding of risk," said Howard Mendelsohn, President, Global Business Development and Engagement. "With the new API, organizations can now leverage these insights even more effectively, integrating them directly into their workflows and seeing the full picture in real time."

Kharon's new API is poised to support a wide range of sectors—from financial services and multinationals to the public sector and defense industrial base—enabling them to better identify risk, meet regulatory requirements, strengthen security operations, and make informed decisions with confidence.

