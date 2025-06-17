KFin Technologies and Ascent Fund Services partner with CAIA Association to host Tech Transformation Summit in Singapore

KFintech brings together experts to examine technology's bridge between traditional and alternative investments

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KFin Technologies Limited ("KFintech"), a leading investor and fund solutions provider, in partnership with Ascent Fund Services and with the support of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, successfully hosted its flagship event, "Tech Transformation and Portfolio Construction in Alternative Investments and Private Wealth," in May 2025, at M Hotel, Singapore.

Over 30 industry stakeholders from fund management, wealth advisory, and institutional investment firms participated in discussions about the future of technology-enabled investing. The program examined how artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital platforms are reshaping portfolio construction strategies across both traditional and alternative asset classes.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO of KFin Technologies, unveiled the company's next-generation integrated platform designed to modernize fund administration across asset classes. He emphasized the role of AI, advanced analytics, and cloud-native architecture in streamlining operations and enhancing investor outcomes.

"The world of investing is changing quickly, with new technologies and rising expectations from investors driving that change. At KFintech, we're not just looking at fund administration as a back-office task—we see it as a powerful tool that can help investment firms work smarter, manage risk better, and connect more closely with their clients. By using AI, data analytics, and digital platforms, we're making it easier for asset managers and wealth advisors to make informed decisions and deliver better outcomes. Events like this are important because they bring industry experts together to share ideas and help shape the future of investing across Asia," said Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO, KFin Technologies.

Event Highlights

The event's central panel discussion, titled "The Contrast of Public and Private Assets in the Portfolio Mix," was moderated by Mr. Senthil Gunasekaran, CAIA, CFA, Chief Business Development Officer at KFin Technologies. It featured leading voices from across the region:

Ms. Alexandra McGuigan , CAIA, Head of APAC, Qblue Balanced





, CAIA, Head of APAC, Qblue Balanced Mr. Steve Knabl, Managing Partner, Wealth Management Alliance

Together, the panelists explored how shifts in trade dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and investor behavior are influencing capital flow between traditional and alternative assets. They also discussed how fund administrators can leverage data analytics and tokenization to meet evolving client expectations and regulatory requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

The impact of digital infrastructure on fund administration and compliance





Interactions between public and private markets amid changing global trade alignments





The role of primary capital markets in shaping multi-asset portfolio strategies





Leveraging AI and data to deepen asset-level analysis and portfolio construction

The evening concluded with a networking session, offering participants the opportunity to exchange insights and foster partnerships within the regional investment community.

About KFin Technologies Limited (www.kfintech.com/; BSE: 543720; NSE: KFINTECH):

KFin Technologies Limited ("KFintech") is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide comprehensive investor solutions including transfer agency, fund administration, fund accounting, data analytics, digital onboarding, transaction origination and processing for alternate investments, mutual funds, unit trusts, insurance investments, and private retirement schemes to global asset managers in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Canada. In India, KFintech is the largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on number of operational AMCs serviced as on March 31, 2025, and the largest issuer solutions provider based on number of clients serviced as on March 31, 2025. KFintech is the only investor and issuer solutions provider in India that offers services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds, wealth managers and pension as well as corporate issuers and is one of the three operating central record keeping agencies for the National Pension System in India.

KFintech is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd ("GASF"), a leading global private equity investor, is the promoter of the KFintech.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585837/5088397/KFintech_Technologies_Logo.jpg